Astros acquire Zack Greinke from Diamondbacks

By Bill BaerJul 31, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT
In what is now the biggest trade to have been made this month, the Astros have acquired starter Zack Greinke from the Diamondbacks, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports. Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the D-Backs will receive 1B/OF Seth Beer, pitcher J.B. Bukauskas, pitcher Corbin Martin, and IF/OF Joshua Rojas.

Greinke, 35, still has a hefty sum of money left on his contract, owed the remainder of his $31.5 million salary this season plus $32 million in each of the next two years. The Astros are likely covering a majority of that.

Grienke ranks among the best pitchers in the league this season, holding a 10-4 record with a 2.87 ERA and a 128/18 K/BB ratio in 141 innings.

Adding Greinke to a starting rotation that already includes Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole makes the Astros frightening in the postseason.

All four players the D-Backs acquired ranked among the Astros’ top-30 prospects, per MLB Pipeline. Beer ranked No. 3, Bukauskas No. 4, Martin No. 5, and Rojas No. 22.

Phillies acquire Dan Straily

By Craig CalcaterraJul 31, 2019, 5:06 PM EDT
What is probably the last deal to trickle in, the Phillies acquired righty Dan Straily from the Orioles.

Straily is purely a depth move, obviously, given his 9.82 ERA in 14 games, eight of which have been starts. He’s the sort of warm body teams often acquire in waiver deals in August but, given that we no longer have waiver deals in August, the Phillies got him now, likely giving up almost nothing.

They’ll stash him and break the glass in case of an emergency.