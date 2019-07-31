Astros acquire Aaron Sanchez, Joe Biagini for Derek Fisher

Hey, did you hear that the Astros picked up a starter? Big name. Aaron Sanchez.

OK, fine, he wasn’t the biggest starter they picked up in the last half hour, but it’s still an acquisition! The Astros have sent Derek Fisher to Toronto in exchange for Sanchez and reliever Joe Biagini.

Sanchez is 3-14 with an ugly 6.07 ERA in 23 starts this year. His velocity is down as is his ground ball rate. It’s hard to see where he fits on the Astros staff, but the Astros have a reputation for fixing broken pitchers, so maybe they can do things to him that’ll help him regain his form from his All-Star 2016 season.

Biagini, who has bounced back and forth between the Jays’ pen and rotation over the years is all-reliever these days and has a 3.86 ERA in 49 appearances.

Fisher, once a top Astros prospect, has never really developed the way people thought he might. He’s hitting .226/.317/.358 for an 81 OPS+ which is around about where he’s been over his three year big league career.

