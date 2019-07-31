Associated Press

And That Happened: Tuesday’s Scores and Highlights

By Craig CalcaterraJul 31, 2019, 7:15 AM EDT
Between the Trevor Bauer/Yasiel Puig/Franmil Reyes trade and the fracas in Cincinnati it was quite an eventful night last night, eh?

Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Pirates 11, Reds 4: Fisticuffsmasnship! Bill wrote about the donnybrook last night — and detailed the Pirates’ history of chippiness — so I won’t belabor the details here. I do find it interesting, however, that Yasiel Puig was still in the game and able to participate in all of this despite the fact that he was either traded or almost traded to Cleveland by then. I have to think that someone in the Indians organization is gonna have some choice words for the Reds for not pulling him before that, especially given that he game in which he was playing was neither a close nor important in the grand scheme. Then again, he’s Puig. He could’ve been crossing the bridge to Kentucky on his way to the airport for his flight for Cleveland with the game on the radio and he may have ran back into the stadium to shove people anyway. It’s just sort of how he rolls, so maybe it makes do no difference.

My only new thought on all of that is that I love this quote from Jared Hughes after unleashing the plunking that set the thing off:

“The ball just slipped and it was real unfortunate and a lot of bad things happened afterward”

That’s some real “John Bender from the ‘Breakfast Club’ ‘Screws fall out all the time, the world is an imperfect place,'” energy.

As for the game, Corey Dickerson, hit two homers and drove in five as the Buccos snapped their nine-game losing streak.

Mets 5, White Sox 2: Noah Syndergaard has trade rumors swirling around him and, even yesterday, some — us included — were wondering if, given that the Mets’ Triple-A starter had been scratched, if it meant that Syndergaard might even be moved before this game. That’s gotta be distracting, but if it was he didn’t show it because he went out and struck out 11 batters in seven and a third while allowing only a single unearned run. That speaks to (a) Syndergaard’s focus; and (b) the insanity that is the Mets’ reported continued intention to try to trade Syndergaard. Despite his dominance, though, this game went to extras. The Mets won it thanks to Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto hitting consecutive homers in the 11th. Which, again, may I stress that a rotation featuring Syndergaard, deGrom and Stroman and a lineup led by McNeil, Conforto and Pete Alonso is, with a few defensive and bullpen upgrades, a real contender? Do the Mets not know this? Do they not care?

Braves 11, Nationals 8: It was all Atlanta through most of the game, as they took a 5-0 lead after three, an 9-0 lead after four and led 11-1 as the bottom of the seventh began. The Nats scored seven runs in the final three innings, though, with six of those coming off of Braves relievers. That’s gotta be a little disconcerting for the Braves but, hey, they won. Adam Duvall homered twice among his four hits, Josh Donaldson hit a three-run shot, and Ozzie Albies and Ender Inciarte each had three hits for Atlanta. Yan GomesTrea Turner and Juan Soto homered for the Nats. The Braves lead is back up to five and a half.

Orioles 8, Padres 5: The Padres took a 4-0 lead into the fourth but the O’s plated three that inning to make it a mostly new ballgame. It’d be tied at five in the eighth when Chris Davis — on an 0-for-18 streak and one strikeout away from a Golden Sombrero — launched a tie-breaking home run after which Baltimore plated a couple of more to win it going away. It’s been a multi-year nightmare for Davis at the plate so I imagine these few moments of non-horror have to feel something like triumph.

Diamondbacks 4, Yankees 2: I saw this tweet a half hour or so after the east coast games started last night:

The same guy tweeted that he was just getting into the game after 50 minutes in line. My sense from the responses is that, while this is not a typical experience getting into the gates of Yankee Stadium or any other ballpark it’s not super crazy rare, either, and that security has made it a real hassle over the past couple of years. For what it’s worth, my ballpark experiences in the age of metal detectors haven’t been bad, but I’m also one of those people who get there super early. If you have an office job and have no way to get to the ballpark until just before game time I’m guessing this is way more common. Between that and the prices of games being what they are it’s not a big mystery why attendance is down.

As for this game, Christian Walker and Carson Kelly homered for the Snakes and rookie Talyor Clarke allowed only an unearned run while pitching three-hit ball into the sixth inning. The Diamondbacks are 14-5 in interleague play this year. Weird.

Phillies 4, Giants 2: Drew Smyly tossed seven shutout innings and was backed by a two-run shot from Rhys Hoskins. Smyly allowed a run in six innings in his first start for the Phillies, which just goes to show you that sometimes picking up guys from the scrap heap pays off.

Astros 2, Indians 0: Justin Verlander was dominant, striking out 13 in seven shutout innings while allowing only two hits. His counterpart, Shane Bieber, was pretty good himself, only allowing a couple of runs in the fifth and working seven himself, but good was not good enough given what Verlander was doing.

Rays 6, Red Sox 5: The Rays led 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth with Charlie Morton on the mound. With one on and two out in, Kevin Cash came out and lifted him, much to Morton’s displeasure. The first pitch from Rays reliever Adam Kolarek was launched over the Green Monster by Andrew Benintendi. Sometimes you just gotta listen to your pitchers, dude. It all worked out OK, though, as Avisail García — who had homered already — hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth. Travis d'Arnaud went deep earlier too.

Twins 2, Marlins 1: Jake Odorizzi and three relievers held the Fish to four hits. Marlins pitchers held the Twins batters to four hits too, actually, but but one of ’em was a Byron Buxton homer and another was a Miguel Sanó RBI double. Sergio Romo pitched for Minnesota. He was a Marlin just last week. I can’t imagine that doesn’t feel weird. Being a Marlin I mean. The Twins lead in the Central is back up to three games.

Mariners 8, Rangers 5: Kyle Seager had a solo homer, hit a tie-breaking two-run triple and drove in four runs to help the M’s win their sixth straight game. Texas, who looked kinda frisky there for a few weeks, has now lost 18 times in 25 games and is back under .500. The season is long. You can’t really fool anyone for six months.

Cardinals 2, Cubs 1: Adam Wainwright (5.2 IP, 5 H, 1 ER) was a hair better than Yu Darvish (6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER) while Paul Goldschmidt‘s sixth inning homer broke a 1-1 tie and ended the game’s scoring. It was Goldschmidt’s seven homer in eight games. The Cardinals win puts them back in sole possession of first place in the Central.

Blue Jays 9, Royals 2: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a grand slam and drove in five, Freddy Galvis drove in a pair and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. knocked in a run as well. All that support was enough to give Sean Reid-Foley the win. Though, I guess since he tossed five shutout innings and the Royals only scored two in the game he didn’t need all that support.

Dodgers 9, Rockies 4: The boys in blue knocked Rockies starter Kyle Freeland around for eight runs — seven earned — before the fourth inning was over. Kristopher Negron — just acquired from the Mariners — homered in his first at-bat with the Dodgers and A.J. PollockRussell Martin and Justin Turner all went deep too. Los Angeles became the first team in the majors to reach 70 wins.

Angels 6, Tigers 1: Griffin Canning — which sounds like a business your father in law, Montgomery Griffin, wants you to work for if you expect to marry his lovely young daughter — tossed six shutout innings, striking out seven. Sunday’s hero Matt Thaiss homered and drove in three in all. I mean it, my boy. You start as an entry-level accountant at Griffin Canning, learn the business, and I promise you great things. Do you want to make my young Marjorie happy or not? Because I guarantee you, buster, that guitar-playing is not going to amount to anything in the long run. Rock and roll is a fad. The canning business will provide for your family.

Athletics 3, Brewers 2: It was a 1-0 game thanks to a Matt Olson RBI early in the game. That lasted until the eighth when a Yasmani Grandal single tied things up. Khris Davis homered in the bottom half to give the A’s back the lead but Erik Thames homered in the ninth to force extras. Olson strode the plate in the bottom of the tenth, however, and hit one 400 feet over the center field wall to give the A’s the walkoff win. That’s three straight for the A’s, who remain a half game ahead of the Rays in the second Wild Card position.

Pirates have an anger problem

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 31, 2019, 12:56 AM EDT
Tuesday night’s benches-clearing brawl between the Pirates and Reds was not the first time this year that the two clubs had a disagreement. In April, the Pirates didn’t like that Derek Dietrich admired his home run, so Chris Archer threw behind Dietrich the next time he came to the plate. The benches emptied, leading to one of the best baseball pictures ever taken:

The two incidents are actually part of a longer trend for the Pirates in which their thirst for revenge has escalated into benches-clearing incidents. Here’s a likely incomplete list of benches-clearing incidents involving the Pirates dating back to 2015. Each date links to a post we wrote about the incident so you can read the whole story.

August 2, 2015

September 25, 2016

June 14, 2017

May 30, 2018

June 26, 2018

April 7, 2019

June 10, 2019

July 30, 2019

I searched the posts we’ve made here since the start of the 2015 regular season, using the phrases “benches clear,” “benches empty,” and “tempers flare,” which are common phrases used for such incidents. With the usual disclaimer that this is very likely an incomplete list based on an incomplete methodology, I was able to find 45 benches-clearing incidents over the last five years. The Pirates were involved in nine of them — 20 percent. The Rangers have been involved in eight such incidents, followed by the Cubs and Giants at 7, and the Royals at six. If you set the cutoff arbitrarily to May 30, 2018, the Pirates have been involved in five of 14 incidents (~36 percent).

Here’s my data set, sorted from most recent to oldest, for those of you who are curious:

Date Home Away Note
July 30, 2019 Reds Pirates
July 28, 2019 Athletics Rangers
June 29, 2019 Reds Cubs
June 25, 2019 Cubs Braves
June 10, 2019 Braves Pirates
April 27, 2019 Pirates Reds
April 17, 2019 White Sox Royals
October 17, 2018 Dodgers Brewers NLCS Game 4
September 9, 2018 Brewers Giants
August 15, 2018 Braves Marlins
August 15, 2018 Dodgers Giants
June 26, 2018 Mets Pirates
June 2, 2018 Angels Rangers
May 30, 2018 Pirates Cubs
May 19, 2018 Reds Cubs
April 29, 2018 Royals White Sox
April 11, 2018 Red Sox Yankees Benches emptied twice
April 11, 2018 Rockies Padres
April 8, 2018 Cardinals Diamondbacks
August 24, 2017 Tigers Yankees
June 14, 2017 Pirates Rockies
May 29, 2017 Giants Nationals
May 17, 2017 Giants Dodgers
May 1, 2017 Astros Rangers
April 22, 2017 Twins Tigers
September 26, 2016 Blue Jays Yankees
September 25, 2016 Pirates Nationals
September 15, 2016 Braves Marlins
August 3, 2016 Yankees Mets
July 7, 2016 Cubs Braves
May 15, 2016 Rangers Blue Jays
April 21, 2016 Diamondbacks Giants
October 9, 2015 Blue Jays Rangers
October 7, 2015 Pirates Cubs NL Wild Card Game
August 25, 2015 Yankees Astros
August 2, 2015 Reds Pirates
August 2, 2015 Blue Jays Royals
July 31, 2015 Rangers Giants
July 22, 2015 Padres Giants
July 19, 2015 Astros Rangers
June 3, 2015 Marlins Cubs
May 9, 2015 Rays Rangers
April 23, 2015 White Sox Royals
April 19, 2015 Royals Athletics
April 12, 2015 Angels Royals

Speaking to the media, including The Athletic’s C. Trent Rosecrans, Reds manager David Bell said of the Pirates’ revenge-seeking ways, “It’s a shame that is allowed, and they’re able to get away with it. They celebrate it. They support. They clearly allow it. I don’t know if they teach, but they allow it. It’s dangerous.” Asked if his comment included Pirates skipper Clint Hurdle, Bell said, “He’s the manager. That has been going on all year. It’s bigger than baseball at this point. People you care about, their health is put jeopardy and nothing is done about it. We suffer for it.

Pointing out the Pirates’ frequent involvement is not to excuse the behavior of any of their opponents, including Amir Garrett. Garrett, who took responsibility for his actions after Tuesday’s game, should be fined and suspended by Major League Baseball, as should Kela, Hughes, and Puig at minimum. Though other players may be guilty of their own immoral actions, the Pirates have a clear history of instigating and exacerbating conflicts with other teams. It’s worth keeping an eye on going forward, holding Hurdle and his players responsible.