Report: Trevor Bauer will be fined for hurling ball over fence

On Sunday, Indians starter Trevor Bauer had a forgettable outing against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium, serving up eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits and four walks with six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. As manager Terry Francona walked to the mound to take Bauer out of the game, the right-hander turned around and hurled the baseball over the center field fence in frustration. Francona was not happy.

Major League Baseball is not happy, either. Jon Heyman reports that Bauer will be fined for the incident. The amount of the fine is not yet known, but Bauer is not expected to be suspended.

Per The Athletic’s Zack Meisel, Francona is considering further discipline for Bauer but will run it by president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti and GM Mike Chernoff first. Francona said, “I don’t want this to be his legacy. This kid’s a good pitcher.”

I have a feeling something else will be Bauer’s legacy.

