Report: Indians, Reds, Padres agree on three-team trade involving Trevor Bauer, Yasiel Puig

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Indians, Reds, and Padres have agreed on a three-team trade. Among known players involved, starter Trevor Bauer and Reds pitching prospect Scott Moss will go the Reds. Outfielders Yasiel Puig and Victor Nova, and pitcher Logan Allen will go to the Indians. Reds outfield prospect Taylor Trammell will go to the Padres. Jon Heyman adds that the Indians will also receive Franmil Reyes from the Padres.

Bauer, 28, hasn’t lived up to the lofty standards he set when he finished with a 2.21 ERA last year. He currently owns a 3.79 ERA with 185 strikeouts and a major league-high 63 walks in 156 2/3 innings. The right-hander, earning $13 million this season, will enter his fourth and final year of arbitration eligibility going into 2020.

Puig, 28, has had a down year offensively, batting .255/.305/.480 with 22 home runs and 60 RBI in 400 plate appearances entering Tuesday’s action. He’s owed the remainder of his $8.7 million salary before heading into free agency after the season.

Reyes, 24, has burst onto the scene, belting 43 home runs since making his major league debut in mid-May 2018. This year, he’s gone deep 27 times and knocked in 46 runs while batting .253/.312/.535 in 349 trips to the plate. Reyes hasn’t yet reached a year of service time, so he will be under the Indians’ control for quite some time.

Allen, 22, is the Padres’ No. 7 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He made his big league debut on June 18. Since then, he has allowed 20 runs (19 earned) on 32 hits and 13 walks with 14 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings. Prior to 2019, however, his stats in the minors were quite good and there is obviously some potential there.

Trammell, 21, was selected by the Reds in the first round (35th overall) in the 2016 draft. He’s the Reds’ No. 1 prospect and No. 30 across baseball, per MLB Pipeline. With Double-A Chattanooga this year, Trammell has hit .236/.350/.338 with 17 extra-base hits, 33 RBI, 47 runs scored, and 17 stolen bases in 377 PA.

Nova, 19, has spent his season in rookie ball. He’s spent time at third base, center field, left field, and second base while batting .330/.421/.451 in 109 PA.

Moss, 24, is rated No. 12 in the Reds’ system. With Chattanooga this year, he owns a 3.44 ERA with 123 strikeouts and 57 walks in 102 innings of work.

