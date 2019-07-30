Report: Cubs to acquire reliever David Phelps from Blue Jays

Jesse Rogers of ESPN reports that the Cubs are getting reliever David Phelps from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for minor league pitcher Thomas Hatch.
Phelps, 32, has pitched in 17 games this year, 16 of which have come out of the pen. He has a 3.63 ERA in 17.1 innings and has struck out 18 batters while walking seven. Phelps missed the 2018 season due to Tommy John surgery.
Hatch, 24, is a starter who is in his second season at Double-A. He was a third round pick in 2016. Based on the statlines alone he does not seem to be much of a prospect, but you don’t trade much of a prospect for a rental reliever coming off TJ surgery either.
Readers of my daily recaps — and those who remember the movie “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” — know that when I reference the big pile of mashed potatoes and say “This is important. This means something,” that something has occurred that may actually matter but I don’t know exactly what it means or how it all fits together.
With that in mind, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic just dumped a bunch of mashed potatoes on our plates and it’s time to get sculpting, Richard Dreyfuss-style:
If the Mets think they have a deal in the works for Syndergaard, they’d most certainly scratch him, thus the need for Santana. Heck, even if they think they’re a day away from closing a deal, they may do it so that an acquiring team can run Syndergaard out this week.
UPDATE: For now, anyway, Syndergaard is still on the hill tonight:
Guess we’ll see. All of this is, of course, pure speculation, but it’s a lot more fun to speculate when there’s at least a little hook of something on which to hang it all. And really, it’s not like anything else is going on.