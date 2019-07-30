Report: Braves acquire Chris Martin from Rangers for Kolby Allard

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the Braves and Rangers have swapped pitchers. Chris Martin is heading from Texas to Atlanta while Kolby Allard is heading in the other direction.

Martin, 33, has put up an impressive 3.08 ERA with an even more impressive 43/4 K/BB ratio in 38 innings of relief work this season. Martin’s contract stipulates he must be released after the 2019 season.

Allard, 21, is the Braves’ No. 10 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. With Triple-A Gwinnett this year, the lefty owns a 4.17 ERA with 98 strikeouts and 36 walks across 110 innings.

Giving up a top-10 prospect seems like a steep price to rent a reliever, but the Braves certainly have the minor league depth to afford that cost.

