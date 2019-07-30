Report: Braves acquire Chris Martin from Rangers for Kolby Allard

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the Braves and Rangers have swapped pitchers. Chris Martin is heading from Texas to Atlanta while Kolby Allard is heading in the other direction.
Martin, 33, has put up an impressive 3.08 ERA with an even more impressive 43/4 K/BB ratio in 38 innings of relief work this season. Martin’s contract stipulates he must be released after the 2019 season.
Allard, 21, is the Braves’ No. 10 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. With Triple-A Gwinnett this year, the lefty owns a 4.17 ERA with 98 strikeouts and 36 walks across 110 innings.
Giving up a top-10 prospect seems like a steep price to rent a reliever, but the Braves certainly have the minor league depth to afford that cost.
Phillies starter Zach Eflin has been taken out of the starting rotation and moved to the bullpen, at least temporarily, MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki reports. This comes on the heels of the Phillies’ acquisition of starter Jason Vargas from the Mets.
Eflin, 25, got off to a terrific start to the season, carrying a 2.83 ERA through his first 14 starts. Over his last six starts, however, he has given up 36 runs (31 earned) on 47 hits and nine walks with 19 strikeouts spanning 26 2/3 innings.
Neither the Phillies’ rotation nor the bullpen has been reliable this season, but the rotation is a bit easier for the club to patch than the bullpen. The bullpen is currently operating without David Robertson, Pat Neshek, Tommy Hunter, Seranthony Domínguez, Vìctor Arano, and Edubray Ramos.
Eflin, to his credit, was realistic about his demotion. He said, “If I don’t like it, I should pitch better. I hadn’t really been doing my job. Going to the bullpen is another opportunity for me. It’s a challenge. I’m a fan of challenges. Go down there and be the best version of myself I can be.” He added, “I still believe wholeheartedly that I’m a starter.”