Getty Images

Red Sox are interested in “lesser names” for their bullpen

By Craig CalcaterraJul 30, 2019, 11:04 AM EDT
3 Comments

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that the Boston Red Sox are “unlikely to land Edwin Díaz, Shane Greene or Raisel Iglesias.” He says that Boston is, instead, focused on lesser bullpen names.”

This makes sense given that the Sox’ minor league system is thin and the sorts of guys they do have to trade for better relievers — infielders Triston Casas and Bobby Dalbec — might be very hard to part with.

So, who are “lesser” names?

I’m guessing Felipe Vázquez of the Pirates is not one of them, as he has often been named alongside Díaz and Greene in that top tier of available bullpen arms. If the Giants do end up selling that likewise strongly suggests that Will Smith is not a candidate for the same reasons.

Maybe Mychal Givens of the Orioles? A reclamation project like Greg Holland of the Dbacks? Craig Stammen of the Padres? David Hernandez of the Reds? None of them are super exciting and most of them are performing kinda bad right now, but all either have a track record of performance or at least some promise that a chance of scenery might result in a couple of serviceable months. I mean, any time you trade for less-than-elite bullpen arms that’s what you’re looking at, right?

No matter which “lesser names” the Sox court, however, the fact is that they need some help. It’s a Dave Dombrowski team, after all, and when has a Dave Dombrowski team not needed bullpen help?

The Dodgers sign Tyler Thornburg

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraJul 30, 2019, 9:18 AM EDT
1 Comment

This is not exactly an Earth-shattering move, but the Dodgers have signed reliever Tyler Thornburg. It’s a minor league deal.

Thornburg was released by the Red Sox on July 10 after a couple of years of injuries and ineffectiveness, capped off with  dreaded thoracic outlet syndrome and subsequent surgery. This year he pitched in 16 games and posted a 7.71 ERA in 18.2 innings of work. He struck out a lot of guys but he was crazy hittable and walked dudes like it was his job. Note: that is decidedly NOT his job.

Not exactly an inspiring move for a Dodgers team that could really use a bullpen arm but, if it’s any consolation, he’s basically free as the Sox are on the hook for the remainder of his $1.75 million 2019 salary. The Dodgers have a little over a day in which to make a more substantial bullpen upgrade.