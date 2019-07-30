Red Sox interested in ‘lesser names’ for bullpen

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that the Boston Red Sox are “unlikely to land Edwin Díaz, Shane Greene or Raisel Iglesias.” He says that Boston is, instead, focused on lesser bullpen names.”

This makes sense given that the Sox’ minor league system is thin and the sorts of guys they do have to trade for better relievers — infielders Triston Casas and Bobby Dalbec — might be very hard to part with.

So, who are “lesser” names?

I’m guessing Felipe Vázquez of the Pirates is not one of them, as he has often been named alongside Díaz and Greene in that top tier of available bullpen arms. If the Giants do end up selling that likewise strongly suggests that Will Smith is not a candidate for the same reasons.

Maybe Mychal Givens of the Orioles? A reclamation project like Greg Holland of the Dbacks? Craig Stammen of the Padres? David Hernandez of the Reds? None of them are super exciting and most of them are performing kinda bad right now, but all either have a track record of performance or at least some promise that a chance of scenery might result in a couple of serviceable months. I mean, any time you trade for less-than-elite bullpen arms that’s what you’re looking at, right?

No matter which “lesser names” the Sox court, however, the fact is that they need some help. It’s a Dave Dombrowski team, after all, and when has a Dave Dombrowski team not needed bullpen help?

