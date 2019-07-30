Phillies sign Blake Parker

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Matt Gelb report that the Phillies have signed pitcher Blake Park to a one-year major league contract.

Parker, 34, was designated for assignment by the Twins last week and cleared waivers. Rather than accept his outright assignment to Triple-A Rochester, Parker elected to become a free agent.

In 36 1/3 innings of relief for the Twins this season, Parker posted a 4.21 ERA with 34 strikeouts and 16 walks. The Phillies are thin on bullpen depth due to a slew of injuries, so they will likely have Parker work in middle relief with the potential to eventually move into high-leverage situations.

Follow @Baer_Bill