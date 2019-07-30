Phillies move Zach Eflin to bullpen

Phillies starter Zach Eflin has been taken out of the starting rotation and moved to the bullpen, at least temporarily, MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki reports. This comes on the heels of the Phillies’ acquisition of starter Jason Vargas from the Mets.

Eflin, 25, got off to a terrific start to the season, carrying a 2.83 ERA through his first 14 starts. Over his last six starts, however, he has given up 36 runs (31 earned) on 47 hits and nine walks with 19 strikeouts spanning 26 2/3 innings.

Neither the Phillies’ rotation nor the bullpen has been reliable this season, but the rotation is a bit easier for the club to patch than the bullpen. The bullpen is currently operating without David Robertson, Pat Neshek, Tommy Hunter, Seranthony Domínguez, Vìctor Arano, and Edubray Ramos.

Eflin, to his credit, was realistic about his demotion. He said, “If I don’t like it, I should pitch better. I hadn’t really been doing my job. Going to the bullpen is another opportunity for me. It’s a challenge. I’m a fan of challenges. Go down there and be the best version of myself I can be.” He added, “I still believe wholeheartedly that I’m a starter.”

