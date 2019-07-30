Dodgers sign Tyler Thornburg

This is not exactly an Earth-shattering move, but the Dodgers have signed reliever Tyler Thornburg. It’s a minor league deal.
Thornburg was released by the Red Sox on July 10 after a couple of years of injuries and ineffectiveness, capped off with dreaded thoracic outlet syndrome and subsequent surgery. This year he pitched in 16 games and posted a 7.71 ERA in 18.2 innings of work. He struck out a lot of guys but he was crazy hittable and walked dudes like it was his job. Note: that is decidedly NOT his job.
Not exactly an inspiring move for a Dodgers team that could really use a bullpen arm but, if it’s any consolation, he’s basically free as the Sox are on the hook for the remainder of his $1.75 million 2019 salary. The Dodgers have a little over a day in which to make a more substantial bullpen upgrade.
Readers of my daily recaps — and those who remember the movie “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” — know that when I reference the big pile of mashed potatoes and say “This is important. This means something,” that something has occurred that may actually matter but I don’t know exactly what it means or how it all fits together.
With that in mind, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic just dumped a bunch of mashed potatoes on our plates and it’s time to get sculpting, Richard Dreyfuss-style:
If the Mets think they have a deal in the works for Syndergaard, they’d most certainly scratch him, thus the need for Santana. Heck, even if they think they’re a day away from closing a deal, they may do it so that an acquiring team can run Syndergaard out this week.
This is, of course, pure speculation, but it’s a lot more fun to speculate when there’s at least a little hook of something on which to hang it all. And really, it’s not like anything else is going on.