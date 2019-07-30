Dodgers sign Tyler Thornburg

This is not exactly an Earth-shattering move, but the Dodgers have signed reliever Tyler Thornburg. It’s a minor league deal.

Thornburg was released by the Red Sox on July 10 after a couple of years of injuries and ineffectiveness, capped off with dreaded thoracic outlet syndrome and subsequent surgery. This year he pitched in 16 games and posted a 7.71 ERA in 18.2 innings of work. He struck out a lot of guys but he was crazy hittable and walked dudes like it was his job. Note: that is decidedly NOT his job.

Not exactly an inspiring move for a Dodgers team that could really use a bullpen arm but, if it’s any consolation, he’s basically free as the Sox are on the hook for the remainder of his $1.75 million 2019 salary. The Dodgers have a little over a day in which to make a more substantial bullpen upgrade.

Follow @craigcalcaterra