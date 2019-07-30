Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Amir Garrett rushes Pirates’ dugout, benches-clearing brawl ensues

By Bill BaerJul 30, 2019, 11:09 PM EDT
6 Comments

Yasiel Puig‘s last act as a Red will be his involvement in a benches-clearing brawl at Great American Ball Park during Tuesday night’s game against the Pirates. The two sides already have a history of bad blood, as their benches emptied back in April. (Amusingly, this would not be the only benches-clearing incident the Pirates would be involved in.) What happened on Tuesday night was on a whole ‘nother level.

Tension began in the bottom of the seventh with two outs when Pirates reliever Keone Kela threw a first-pitch 97 MPH fastball up and in to Derek Dietrich. Joey Votto wasn’t happy about that, exchanging words with Kela between innings. Home plate umpire Larry Vanover issued warnings to both benches during the break, to which Reds manager David Bell and his team took exception. Order was restored temporarily.

In the bottom of the eighth, Bell was ejected for arguing over a controversial strike call made by Vanover.

The Puig trade was announced on TV just as the top of the ninth inning began. Puig remained on the field while Jared Hughes took over on the mound. His first pitch to Starling Marte hit him on the hip. Hughes was immediately ejected. Amir Garrett entered the game in relief.

Garrett’s relief stint was subpar for himself and for the Reds, as he allowed a three-run home run to José Osuna, extending the Pirates’ lead to 11-3. After Kevin Newman grounded out, coach Jeff Pickler came out to the mound to speak to Garrett. Garrett and the Pirates’ dugout were barking at each other. Garrett threw his glove to the ground and charged the Pirates’ dugout by himself. He threw a bunch before he was swarmed by members of the Pirates as both teams’ benches and bullpens spilled onto the field. Along with pushing and shoving, more punches were thrown. Ultimately, Garrett, Puig, Chris Archer, Kyle Crick, and Francisco Cervelli were ejected from the game, as was acting manager Freddie Benavides.

The game ended without further incident 11-4 in the Pirates’ favor.

Expect many fines and suspensions as a result of this fracas, particularly for Kela, Hughes, Garrett, and Puig. The Indians have to be thrilled about their newest acquisition potentially being suspended for a week or longer.

Report: Indians, Reds, Padres agree on three-team trade involving Trevor Bauer, Yasiel Puig

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 30, 2019, 10:25 PM EDT
7 Comments

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Indians, Reds, and Padres have agreed on a three-team trade. The Indians will receive Yasiel Puig, Franmil Reyes, Logan Allen, Scott Moss, and Victor Nova. The Reds will get Trevor Bauer, and the Padres will get Taylor Trammell.

Bauer, 28, hasn’t lived up to the lofty standards he set when he finished with a 2.21 ERA last year. He currently owns a 3.79 ERA with 185 strikeouts and a major league-high 63 walks in 156 2/3 innings. The right-hander, earning $13 million this season, will enter his fourth and final year of arbitration eligibility going into 2020.

Puig, 28, has had a down year offensively, batting .255/.305/.480 with 22 home runs and 60 RBI in 400 plate appearances entering Tuesday’s action. He’s owed the remainder of his $8.7 million salary before heading into free agency after the season.

Reyes, 24, has burst onto the scene, belting 43 home runs since making his major league debut in mid-May 2018. This year, he’s gone deep 27 times and knocked in 46 runs while batting .253/.312/.535 in 349 trips to the plate. Reyes hasn’t yet reached a year of service time, so he will be under the Indians’ control for quite some time.

Allen, 22, is the Padres’ No. 7 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He made his big league debut on June 18. Since then, he has allowed 20 runs (19 earned) on 32 hits and 13 walks with 14 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings. Prior to 2019, however, his stats in the minors were quite good and there is obviously some potential there.

Trammell, 21, was selected by the Reds in the first round (35th overall) in the 2016 draft. He’s the Reds’ No. 1 prospect and No. 30 across baseball, per MLB Pipeline. With Double-A Chattanooga this year, Trammell has hit .236/.350/.338 with 17 extra-base hits, 33 RBI, 47 runs scored, and 17 stolen bases in 377 PA.

Nova, 19, has spent his season in rookie ball. He’s spent time at third base, center field, left field, and second base while batting .330/.421/.451 in 109 PA.

Moss, 24, is rated No. 12 in the Reds’ system. With Chattanooga this year, he owns a 3.44 ERA with 123 strikeouts and 57 walks in 102 innings of work.