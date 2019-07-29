Video: Fernando Tatis Jr., Franmil Reyes homer on first two pitches David Hess throws

The Padres got off to an auspicious start Monday night at home against the Orioles, as Fernando Tatis Jr. and Franmil Reyes began the bottom of the first inning with first-pitch home runs off of David Hess. For Tatis, it’s homer No. 18 on the year. Reyes is now up to 27 dingers.
According to MLB.com’s Andrew Simon, it’s the first time on record that Padres hitters homered on back-to-back pitches to begin a game. It’s a relatively rare feat, but it happened last year when the Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. and Charlie Culberson went back-to-back on the first two pitches Trevor Richards threw on August 14, 2018 last year.
Readers of my daily recaps — and those who remember the movie “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” — know that when I reference the big pile of mashed potatoes and say “This is important. This means something,” that something has occurred that may actually matter but I don’t know exactly what it means or how it all fits together.
With that in mind, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic just dumped a bunch of mashed potatoes on our plates and it’s time to get sculpting, Richard Dreyfuss-style:
If the Mets think they have a deal in the works for Syndergaard, they’d most certainly scratch him, thus the need for Santana. Heck, even if they think they’re a day away from closing a deal, they may do it so that an acquiring team can run Syndergaard out this week.
This is, of course, pure speculation, but it’s a lot more fun to speculate when there’s at least a little hook of something on which to hang it all. And really, it’s not like anything else is going on.