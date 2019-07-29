Phillies acquire Jason Vargas from Mets

The Phillies announced the acquisition of pitcher Jason Vargas and some cash from the Mets. The Mets will receive minor league catcher Austin Bossart in return for Vargas, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.
Vargas, 36, put up a solid 4.01 ERA with 81 strikeouts and 39 walks across 94 1/3 innings for the Mets this season. The lefty is owed the remainder of his $8 million salary and has an $8 million club option for 2020 with a $2 million buyout.
Vargas was famously part of an altercation last month, which also involved manager Mickey Callaway, with beat reporter Tim Healey of Newsday. It will be interesting to learn how much weight, if any at all, the Phillies placed on that when considering acquiring Vargas.
The Phillies’ rotation has been a bit of a mess this season. Everyone has failed to live up to expectations, including ace Aaron Nola. It is not clear yet which pitcher Vargas will replace in the rotation. Zach Eflin, who has struggled immensely as of late, would seem to be the top candidate to get shuffled out, at least temporarily. Vince Velasquez could be jettisoned back to the bullpen again as well.
Bossart, 26, hit .195/.303/.335 with seven home runs and 28 RBI in 236 plate appearances with Double-A Reading this season.
The Blue Jays traded starter Marcus Stroman to the Mets on Sunday in exchange for a pair of prospects, Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods-Richardson. While the Mets were a bit of a surprise destination, Stroman’s departure is not shocking considering the Jays’ 40-67 record.
With Stroman out of the picture, an anonymous Blue Jays executive decided to trash-talk him. Per Mike Puma of the New York Post, the executive said, “Sometimes players get real comfortable when they have been there a while and they think they are the veteran. I think when he gets into a group with deGrom and Syndergaard over there he will fit right in like he is supposed to do.”
This is certainly a quote. Stroman has been in the majors for six years, as long as deGrom and one more year than Syndergaard. Why are deGrom and Syndergaard considered veterans but Stroman is not?
This executive appears to be assigning a motive to Stroman that likely isn’t there. In February, Stroman said via The Canadian Press, “I’m still trying to get established myself. I would never consider myself a veteran. I still feel like I’m working, I still feel like I’m climbing. I’m nowhere near where I think I’m going to be so I think we do have to put more of an emphasis in this game on keeping these [veteran] guys.”
That brings us to the phrase, “Fit right in like he is supposed to do.” It’s loaded with connotations. Throughout his career, Stroman has been outspoken, including on issues concerning the juiced baseball or the poor performance of his team. For others, being unique and a firebrand is considered a plus. When Trevor Bauer is traded, will an anonymous Indians executive use a baseball journalist to trash-talk him on his way out? What about Madison Bumgarner, whose reputation as a red-ass precedes him? It is interesting that “fitting in” is an expectation placed on some players, but not others.