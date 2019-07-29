Loek van Mil, tallest pro baseball player ever, dies at 34

Some sad news: Loek Van Mil, the Dutch pitcher who spent ten seasons in the minors and who starred for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic, has died at age 34. The Netherlands baseball and softball association, KNBSB, said that his death was due to injuries sustained in an accident. Standing at seven feet one inch tall, van Mil was most notable for being the tallest man ever known to have played professional baseball.
van Mil joined the Twins as a non-drafted free agent at age 20 in 2005 and also played in the systems of the Angels, Indians and Reds, topping out at Triple-A. He would later pitch in Japan and Australia. We last took note of van Mil during the 2017 World Baseball Classic when he faced off against Nate Freiman of Israel, who is 6’8″. That plate appearance was believed to constitute the tallest batter-pitcher matchup in baseball history.
A day after Trevor Bauer had an epic temper tantrum, the Indians are reported to be “evaluating” the possibility of trading him.
On the baseball merits Cleveland would likely never do this in the normal course as they are in Wild Card position and are breathing down the necks of the Twins for first place in the AL Central. But yesterday’s little tantrum and his long rumored reputation as being difficult to work with may have the Indians thinking that trading him would be a case of addition by subtraction.
The problem is that the team which has most commonly been said to have an interest in Bauer is the Yankees, and they are obviously a potential playoff competitor of the Indians. I’m guessing Cleveland doesn’t want to face him a couple of months from now. I saw one report that the Astros are a possibility but that seems laughable to me as there is longstanding bad blood between Bauer and Astros starter Gerrit Cole which, I’ve heard through the grapevine, is shared by Cole’s teammates, which would make Bauer unwelcome in that clubhouse.
All of which is to say that it seems like a Bauer trade is rather unlikely now. To the extent we’re hearing noise about it, I suspect, is frustration on the part of the Indians and, perhaps, it’s all a means of sending Bauer a message to cut the crap.