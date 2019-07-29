David Ortiz happy to be home from the hospital

As you no doubt know by now Red Sox legend David Ortiz was shot in the Dominican Republic in early June in what officials there have characterized as a case of mistaken identity. Ortiz suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was treated in a Dominican Republic hospital and, within a couple of days, was transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
As of Friday, however, he’s home. And as of today, he’s posting on Instagram about all the food he wants but can’t quite yet eat:
Being at home and look at my family celebrating that lm here safe is priceless… Thank for all the prayers 🙏🏽 Too bad l can’t crush food yet 😑!!!! Estando ya en casa y viendo a mi familia celebrarlo no tiene precio gracias por todas sus oraciones 🙏🏽… lo único malo es que no puedo matar la liga comiendo todavía 😑!!!
Good to see the future Hall of Famer this far down the road to recovery. Here’s hoping he can have a steak soon.
UPDATE: A further statement from Ortiz: