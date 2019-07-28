White Sox activate Eloy Jiménez

Per an official announcement from the White Sox, left fielder Eloy Jiménez is back in the lineup for the first time since his disastrous outfield collision with Charlie Tilson earlier this month. In a corresponding move, infielder José Rondón has been designated for assignment.

Jiménez, 22, sustained an ulnar nerve contusion in his right elbow during the collision, prompting the club to place their highly-touted rookie on the 10-day injured list. Prior to his assignment, he slashed .244/.307/.483 with 17 home runs, 39 RBI, and a .791 OPS through 267 plate appearances. He’ll handle DH and bat fifth for the conclusion of the White Sox’ four-game series against the Twins on Sunday.

Rondón, meanwhile, had a much more challenging start to his 2019 season. By the time he was DFA’d, he was batting just .197/.265/.282 with three homers, nine RBI, and a .546 OPS through 156 PA. Those production levels — and the similarly mediocre numbers he’s delivered in previous seasons — may not be enough to inspire another MLB team to claim him off waivers, however, as he’s currently out of options.