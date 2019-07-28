Report: Rays to acquire Eric Sogard from Blue Jays

The Rays are finalizing a trade to acquire infielder Eric Sogard from the Blue Jays, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Sunday. Neither team has publicly confirmed the deal, and it’s not yet known what the return will be for Sogard.

Sogard, 33, inked a minor league pact with Toronto last offseason and has performed well since then, batting .300/.363/.477 with 10 home runs, 30 RBI, and an .840 OPS through 323 plate appearances so far. He was a late scratch from the lineup prior to Sunday’s series finale between the Blue Jays and Rays.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Blue Jays received multiple offers for the infielder before settling on terms with the Rays. It’s not clear what gave Tampa Bay the edge, but they’ll clearly benefit from the boost Sogard brings to their lineup as they look to gain an advantage in the wild card race later this season.