Report: Rays to acquire Eric Sogard from Blue Jays

The Rays are finalizing a trade to acquire infielder Eric Sogard from the Blue Jays, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Sunday. Neither team has publicly confirmed the deal, and it’s not yet known what the return will be for Sogard.
Sogard, 33, inked a minor league pact with Toronto last offseason and has performed well since then, batting .300/.363/.477 with 10 home runs, 30 RBI, and an .840 OPS through 323 plate appearances so far. He was a late scratch from the lineup prior to Sunday’s series finale between the Blue Jays and Rays.
According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Blue Jays received multiple offers for the infielder before settling on terms with the Rays. It’s not clear what gave Tampa Bay the edge, but they’ll clearly benefit from the boost Sogard brings to their lineup as they look to gain an advantage in the wild card race later this season.
Per an official announcement from the White Sox, left fielder Eloy Jiménez is back in the lineup for the first time since his disastrous outfield collision with Charlie Tilson earlier this month. In a corresponding move, infielder José Rondón has been designated for assignment.
Jiménez, 22, sustained an ulnar nerve contusion in his right elbow during the collision, prompting the club to place their highly-touted rookie on the 10-day injured list. Prior to his assignment, he slashed .244/.307/.483 with 17 home runs, 39 RBI, and a .791 OPS through 267 plate appearances. He’ll handle DH and bat fifth for the conclusion of the White Sox’ four-game series against the Twins on Sunday.
Rondón, meanwhile, had a much more challenging start to his 2019 season. By the time he was DFA’d, he was batting just .197/.265/.282 with three homers, nine RBI, and a .546 OPS through 156 PA. Those production levels — and the similarly mediocre numbers he’s delivered in previous seasons — may not be enough to inspire another MLB team to claim him off waivers, however, as he’s currently out of options.