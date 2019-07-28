Report: Blue Jays to call up Bo Bichette to majors

Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi reports that the Blue Jays are calling up infield prospect Bo Bichette to the majors. The Jays traded infielder Eric Sogard to the Rays on Sunday, opening up a roster spot for Bichette.

Bichette, 21, was selected by the Blue Jays in the second round of the 2016 draft. The Jays’ No. 1 prospect is rated No. 8 across baseball, per MLB Pipeline. With Triple-A Buffalo this season, Bichette hit .277/.336/.477 with eight home runs, 32 RBI, 34 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases in 242 plate appearances.

Two weeks ago, Bichette declared himself ready for the majors. He said, “I’ve done everything they asked me to do. I’ve performed, I’ve put up numbers. I’ve gotten better offensively, defensively, base running, as an athlete, as a teammate. Everything they asked me to do, I’ve done for the past three years. So, if I’m not ready in their mind, there’s something new that they need to tell me I need to get better at.”

Now, Bichette will get his opportunity to prove himself right.

Follow @Baer_Bill