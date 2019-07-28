Diamondbacks remove Greg Holland from closer’s role

Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports that the Diamondbacks have removed Greg Holland from the closer’s role. Manager Torey Lovullo said he hopes the change is only temporary.

Holland, 33, forked over a pair of runs in a walk-off loss to the Marlins on Friday, marking the fourth time he’s allowed runs in nine appearances this month. He is now 17-for-22 in save situations along with a 3.51 ERA and a 40/21 K/BB ratio in 33 1/3 innings of work.

Lovullo hasn’t said who will be taking over the closer’s role. It’s possible he could go with a closer-by-committee approach. Given that Yoan López has been the best performer in the bullpen, however, he would figure to be the go-to guy in a majority of save situations.

