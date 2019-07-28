Diamondbacks remove Greg Holland from closer’s role

Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports that the Diamondbacks have removed Greg Holland from the closer’s role. Manager Torey Lovullo said he hopes the change is only temporary.
Holland, 33, forked over a pair of runs in a walk-off loss to the Marlins on Friday, marking the fourth time he’s allowed runs in nine appearances this month. He is now 17-for-22 in save situations along with a 3.51 ERA and a 40/21 K/BB ratio in 33 1/3 innings of work.
Lovullo hasn’t said who will be taking over the closer’s role. It’s possible he could go with a closer-by-committee approach. Given that Yoan López has been the best performer in the bullpen, however, he would figure to be the go-to guy in a majority of save situations.
Jon Morosi reports that the Mets and Blue Jays are in agreement on a trade involving starter Marcus Stroman. It is not known yet what the Jays will receive in return. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal has confirmed Morosi’s report.
Stroman, 28, has had a career year, posting a 2.96 ERA with a 99/35 K/BB ratio in 124 2/3 innings of work. The right-hander is owed the remainder of his $7.4 million salary and will be eligible for a fourth and final year of arbitration going into the 2020 season.
It is a bit surprising to hear that the Mets, of all teams, acquired Stroman as the club is in fourth place in the NL East with a 50-55 record. They are 11.5 games out of first place in the division and are six games out of the second Wild Card slot with eight teams total in the mix.