Twins acquire Sergio Romo from Marlins

The Twins have acquired Sergio Romo, minor league right-hander Chris Vallimont, and a player to be named later from the Marlins, the clubs announced Saturday. First base prospect Lewin Diaz will head to Miami in return.

Romo, 36, inked a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Marlins back in February. Since then, he’s pitched to a workable 3.58 ERA, 3.1 BB/9, and 7.9 SO/9 over 37 2/3 innings of relief in 2019. While considerably removed from the career-best numbers and postseason success he reached with the Giants several years ago, he still profiles as a decent addition to the Twins’ depleted bullpen — and, even better, an affordable one as well.

Minnesota will also benefit from the talents of no. 23 prospect Chris Vallimont, the second piece to come over in the trade. The 22-year-old right-hander continued to progress through Miami’s farm system in 2019, posting a cumulative 3.16 ERA, 3.2 BB/9, and 10.4 SO/9 across 105 1/3 innings in Single-A and High-A ball.

The Marlins, meanwhile, are slated to deepen their infield reserves with Diaz, who ranked no. 30 among the Twins’ top prospects in 2019 and carries a .297/.339/.558 slash line, 19 home runs, 61 RBI, and an .897 OPS across 369 plate appearances in High-A and Double-A.