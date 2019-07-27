Steven Matz seals series win with 99-pitch shutout against Pirates

Southpaw Steven Matz twirled a gem on Saturday, downing the Pirates 3-0 as he became the first Mets pitcher to toss a shutout under 100 pitches since Johan Santana did so for the club in 2012.

Matz preserved his no-hit attempt through 3 1/3 innings, losing the bid on a one-out ground-rule double by Melky Cabrera in the fourth. Still, he needed just 99 pitches to seal the deal, allowing five hits and striking out seven of 31 batters in his sixth win of the season.

The Pirates managed to put runners in scoring position three times — even making it as far as third base in the sixth — but couldn’t quite get the job done in the end. Behind Matz’s superb effort, Michael Conforto and J.D. Davis combined for two home runs and three RBI to give the Mets a much-needed advantage.

Notably, the 3-0 win represented the first complete game shutout of Matz’s five-year career in the majors. Through Saturday, he’s 6-6 in 19 starts with a 4.32 ERA, 2.8 BB/9, 8.4 SO/9, and 0.3 fWAR through 91 innings.