Phillies acquire José Pirela from Padres

The Phillies acquired infielder/outfielder José Pirela from the Padres for cash considerations, the teams announced Saturday. Pirela has since been optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Pirela, 29, appeared in just two games for the Padres this season, striking out three times over five hitless plate appearances. While they never found a permanent place for the second baseman/right fielder on the 40-man roster, Pirela performed well during his stint in the Pacific Coast League, slashing a hearty .353/.401/.674 with 18 home runs, 59 RBI, and a 1.075 OPS through 242 plate appearances.
In order to clear a spot for Pirela on the Phillies’ 40-man roster, the club shifted right-hander Tommy Hunter to the 60-day injured list. Hunter, 33, saw his 2019 campaign come to a premature end after undergoing surgery on the flexor tendon in his right arm earlier this week.
The Athletics have acquired lefty reliever Jake Diekman from the Royals for minor league right-hander Ismael Aquino and outfielder Dairon Blanco, the teams announced Saturday.
It figures to be a big get for the Athletics, whose bullpen already ranks second-best in the majors behind that of the Yankees. Diekman, 32, inked a one-year, $2.75 million pact with the Royals back in January, and has since turned in a 4.75 ERA, 5.0 BB/9, 13.6 SO/9, and 0.8 fWAR over 41 2/3 innings of relief. Through Friday, his 63 strikeouts rank seventh-most among qualified relievers in the American League.
Aquino, 20, signed a minor league contract with the A’s in 2016 and is currently working through an assignment with the rookie-level AZL Athletics Green. He’s logged 10 appearances so far in 2019 with a 4.58 ERA, 5.6 BB/9, and 10.2 SO/9 across 17 2/3 innings.
Blanco, 26, signed an agreement with the Athletics during the 2017 offseason. The outfielder made his Double-A debut in 2019, batting .276/.342/.468 with seven homers, 27 stolen bases (in 34 chances), and an .811 OPS through his first 334 plate appearances of the season.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic adds that the A’s ‘do not figure to stop with Diekman’ and have explored the possibility of adding another starting pitcher to their ranks. Both the Mets’ Zack Wheeler and Reds’ Tanner Roark are currently on their radar, though they’ll have competition for both with the trade deadline right around the corner. This is the second trade the Athletics have orchestrated with the Royals after exchanging infielder Kevin Merrell for right-hander Homer Bailey earlier this month.