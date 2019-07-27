Edinson Vólquez to retire after 2019 season

Rangers starter Edinson Vólquez will retire after the 2019 season, the right-hander told reporters Saturday. It’s still uncertain whether or not he’ll be able to pitch for the Rangers before the season wraps up in a few months’ time.

Vólquez, 36, lost his 2018 campaign to a lengthy recovery from Tommy John surgery and has yet to pitch again in any meaningful way. He logged just two starts at the major-league level in 2019, issuing six runs, eight walks, and six strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings before a right elbow sprain forced him back to the injured list.

At this point in his career, injuries notwithstanding, Vólquez is still three years removed from his last productive run in the majors. He shouldered a full workload for the last time in 2016, crafting a 10-11 record in 34 starts with the Royals and finishing the season with a 5.37 ERA, 3.6 BB/9, 6.6 SO/9, and 1.7 fWAR in 189 1/3 innings.

Per Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Vólquez threw a bullpen session on Saturday afternoon, which could indicate his readiness to take the mound for the Rangers sometime in the near future. Any official plans for reinstatement, however, have yet to be confirmed. Should Vólquez follow through on his announcement, he’ll wrap up a 14-year trek in the majors, during which he produced a lifetime 93-87 record, 4.43 ERA, and 12.2 fWAR for the Rangers, Reds, Royals, Padres, Dodgers, Pirates, and Marlins.