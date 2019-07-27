Edinson Volquez
Edinson Vólquez to retire after 2019 season

By Ashley VarelaJul 27, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT
Rangers starter Edinson Vólquez will retire after the 2019 season, the right-hander told reporters Saturday. It’s still uncertain whether or not he’ll be able to pitch for the Rangers before the season wraps up in a few months’ time.

Vólquez, 36, lost his 2018 campaign to a lengthy recovery from Tommy John surgery and has yet to pitch again in any meaningful way. He logged just two starts at the major-league level in 2019, issuing six runs, eight walks, and six strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings before a right elbow sprain forced him back to the injured list.

At this point in his career, injuries notwithstanding, Vólquez is still three years removed from his last productive run in the majors. He shouldered a full workload for the last time in 2016, crafting a 10-11 record in 34 starts with the Royals and finishing the season with a 5.37 ERA, 3.6 BB/9, 6.6 SO/9, and 1.7 fWAR in 189 1/3 innings.

Per Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Vólquez threw a bullpen session on Saturday afternoon, which could indicate his readiness to take the mound for the Rangers sometime in the near future. Any official plans for reinstatement, however, have yet to be confirmed. Should Vólquez follow through on his announcement, he’ll wrap up a 14-year trek in the majors, during which he produced a lifetime 93-87 record, 4.43 ERA, and 12.2 fWAR for the Rangers, Reds, Royals, Padres, Dodgers, Pirates, and Marlins.

Report: Rays to acquire Eric Sogard from Blue Jays

Eric Sogard
By Ashley VarelaJul 28, 2019, 2:06 PM EDT
The Rays are finalizing a trade to acquire infielder Eric Sogard from the Blue Jays, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Sunday. Neither team has publicly confirmed the deal, and it’s not yet known what the return will be for Sogard.

Sogard, 33, inked a minor league pact with Toronto last offseason and has performed well since then, batting .300/.363/.477 with 10 home runs, 30 RBI, and an .840 OPS through 323 plate appearances so far. He was a late scratch from the lineup prior to Sunday’s series finale between the Blue Jays and Rays.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Blue Jays received multiple offers for the infielder before settling on terms with the Rays. It’s not clear what gave Tampa Bay the edge, but they’ll clearly benefit from the boost Sogard brings to their lineup as they look to gain an advantage in the wild card race later this season.