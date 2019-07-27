Braves place Dansby Swanson, Nick Markakis on 10-day injured list

The Braves placed infielder Dansby Swanson and outfielder Nick Markakis on the 10-day injured list, the team announced Saturday. Swanson is dealing with a right foot contusion, while Markakis has a fractured left wrist.
Swanson, 25, jammed his left heel into a base during Tuesday’s 5-4 loss to the Royals and hasn’t appeared in a game since. He’s been replaced by Johan Camargo at shortstop, who figures to hold down the position for the foreseeable future. Prior to the injury, Swanson batted .265/.330/.468 with 17 home runs, 57 RBI, and a .798 OPS across 431 plate appearances.
Markakis, 35, will likely be laid up longer than the standard 10 days after taking a pitch off of his left wrist during Friday’s game, though he’s unlikely to need surgery. This figures to be his first IL stint of the year, disrupting the .284/.358/.429 batting line, nine homers, 55 RBI, and .787 OPS he maintained through his first 416 PA of 2019.
In corresponding roster moves, the Braves reinstated left-hander Max Fried from the 10-day IL and recalled outfielder Adam Duvall from Triple-A Gwinnett. Prior to landing on the injured list for yet another blister issue, the 25-year-old Fried pitched to a 10-4 record in 19 starts with a 4.08 ERA, 2.7 BB/9, and 8.9 SO/9 across 103 2/3 innings out of the rotation and bullpen.
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Friday that the Mets definitely intend to trade Noah Syndergaard at the deadline, per sources. Sherman adds that the team may be motivated to move reliever Edwin Díaz as well, though Syndergaard remains their first priority.
In exchange for their no. 2 starter, the Mets are reportedly seeking a package with another mid- to back-end starter and several top prospects — with little intention of taking any deal that doesn’t ‘overwhelm’ them. It’s a reasonable request for someone of Syndergaard’s caliber and contract length; so far in 2019, the 26-year-old right-hander boasts a 7-5 record in 20 starts with a complete game shutout, 4.33 ERA, 2.6 BB/9, 9.0 SO/9, and 2.7 fWAR across 126 2/3 innings.
Recent rumors have linked Syndergaard to the Braves, Dodgers, Padres, Astros, Rays, Yankees, and more, with the Braves and Padres best-positioned to check all the boxes on the Mets’ wish list. Still, it’s not yet clear who might be positioned as a frontrunner as the deadline approaches.
In addition to Syndergaard and Díaz, SNY’s Andy Martino says that fellow starter Zack Wheeler is “on a more certain track to be traded.” Wheeler was reinstated from the 10-day injured list on Friday and pitched against the Pirates in his last start for the team, allowing three runs and striking out seven of 22 batters over 5 1/3 innings.