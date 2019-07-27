Braves place Dansby Swanson, Nick Markakis on 10-day injured list

The Braves placed infielder Dansby Swanson and outfielder Nick Markakis on the 10-day injured list, the team announced Saturday. Swanson is dealing with a right foot contusion, while Markakis has a fractured left wrist.

Swanson, 25, jammed his left heel into a base during Tuesday’s 5-4 loss to the Royals and hasn’t appeared in a game since. He’s been replaced by Johan Camargo at shortstop, who figures to hold down the position for the foreseeable future. Prior to the injury, Swanson batted .265/.330/.468 with 17 home runs, 57 RBI, and a .798 OPS across 431 plate appearances.

Markakis, 35, will likely be laid up longer than the standard 10 days after taking a pitch off of his left wrist during Friday’s game, though he’s unlikely to need surgery. This figures to be his first IL stint of the year, disrupting the .284/.358/.429 batting line, nine homers, 55 RBI, and .787 OPS he maintained through his first 416 PA of 2019.

In corresponding roster moves, the Braves reinstated left-hander Max Fried from the 10-day IL and recalled outfielder Adam Duvall from Triple-A Gwinnett. Prior to landing on the injured list for yet another blister issue, the 25-year-old Fried pitched to a 10-4 record in 19 starts with a 4.08 ERA, 2.7 BB/9, and 8.9 SO/9 across 103 2/3 innings out of the rotation and bullpen.