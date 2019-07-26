Ben Zobrist
Getty Images

Ben Zobrist to begin rehab assignment

By Ashley VarelaJul 26, 2019, 7:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Cubs infielder/outfielder Ben Zobrist is on the cusp of a rehab assignment, club president of baseball operations Theo Epstein told reporters Friday. He expects to begin a Minor League assignment next weekend and may be eligible for the postseason if the Cubs reinstate him on or before August 31.

Zobrist, 38, cited a ‘personal matter’ when he took an unexpected leave of absence from the team back in May, after which he was placed on the restricted list. It was later revealed that he had filed for legal separation from his wife, Julianna Zobrist, though his status with the team was left somewhat murky with no scheduled return date.

Prior to his temporary departure from Major League Baseball, Zobrist appeared in 26 games for the Cubs during the 2019 season, batting .241/.343/.253 with one double, 10 RBI, and a .596 OPS across 99 plate appearances. He’s not too far removed from one of his best career performances, however, as he posted a .305 average and 3.6 fWAR with the team during his campaign in 2018. While his impact on the Cubs will be understandably dimmed given his long road back to the majors and the limited playing time he’ll receive in September, it’s a promising start.

Astros activate Carlos Correa from 60-day injured list

Bob Levey/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 26, 2019, 4:11 PM EDT
1 Comment

Adam Wexler of KPRC 2 Houston reports that the Astros have activated shortstop Carlos Correa from the 60-day injured list ahead of Friday night’s series opener against the Cardinals. Utilityman Tony Kemp has been designated for assignment.

Correa, 24, had been out since late May, when he suffered a fractured rib during a massage. Oddly, he wasn’t the only player to suffer a massage-related injury this season. Jeff Kent and his freshly-washed truck say hi.

Prior to going on the injured list, Correa was on a tear, batting .295/.360/.547 with 11 home runs and 35 RBI in 214 plate appearances. Alex Bregman and Myles Straw handled shortstop while Correa was absent.

Kemp, 27, hit a solid .227/.308/.417 with seven home runs and 17 RBI in 186 PA. He spent a fair amount of time at second base, logging 215 defensive innings there, but also spent time in center and left field. Kemp should draw some interest so don’t be surprised if the Astros swing a trade in the coming days.