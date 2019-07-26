Astros activate Carlos Correa from 60-day injured list

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Adam Wexler of KPRC 2 Houston reports that the Astros have activated shortstop Carlos Correa from the 60-day injured list ahead of Friday night’s series opener against the Cardinals. Utilityman Tony Kemp has been designated for assignment.

Correa, 24, had been out since late May, when he suffered a fractured rib during a massage. Oddly, he wasn’t the only player to suffer a massage-related injury this season. Jeff Kent and his freshly-washed truck say hi.

Prior to going on the injured list, Correa was on a tear, batting .295/.360/.547 with 11 home runs and 35 RBI in 214 plate appearances. Alex Bregman and Myles Straw handled shortstop while Correa was absent.

Kemp, 27, hit a solid .227/.308/.417 with seven home runs and 17 RBI in 186 PA. He spent a fair amount of time at second base, logging 215 defensive innings there, but also spent time in center and left field. Kemp should draw some interest so don’t be surprised if the Astros swing a trade in the coming days.

