Pirates broadcasters complain about Yairo Muñoz stealing bases ahead seven runs

By Bill BaerJul 25, 2019, 8:30 AM EDT
The Pirates’ broadcast team has not had the best year. In May, Bob Walk complained about Marcell Ozuna tagging up to advance to third base on a Yairo Muñoz fly ball to deep center field when the Cardinals led 16-4. Walk said, “Can you answer why he was tagging up there?” He continued, “There is no answer. None.” Later, Joe Block said, “Gotta play the game, I guess.” Walk snarked, “Is that what that’s called? I have a problem with that.”

In late May, John Wehner said Derek Dietrich‘s dead grandfather would be ashamed of him because he flipped his bat and watched some of the many home runs he hit against the Pirates early in the season. Specifically, Wehner said on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan Morning Show, “I heard of him because of his grandfather (Steve Demeter) who used to be a minor league coach for the Pirates. He was the nicest, sweetest guy in the world. He’s rolling in his grave every time this guy hits a home run. He’s embarrassed of his grandson.”

In early June, Steve Blass offered some ill-advised commentary on Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.’s “jewelry” or “stuff.” After Acuña was hit by a pitch, Blass said, “I was getting ready to say, you know… With a young player doing all that stuff and all the jewelry and all the stuff, back in the day — I’m not saying it’s right or wrong…” Blass made similar comments about Cubs infielder Javier Báez two years ago, saying, “Anybody but Javier Baez. He’s a difficult player for me to root for. I’ll put it that way.” Block asked, “Is it because of his flashiness?” Blass responded, “That’s a nice way of putting it.

That leads us to Wednesday evening, when the Pirates hosted the Cardinals for the second game of a three-game series. The game got out of hand quickly as the Cardinals put up a nine-spot in the second inning and tacked on four more runs in the fourth to make it a 13-4 game. During that fourth inning, when the Cardinals led 11-4, Muñoz was on first base after grounding into a fielder’s choice. He easily stole second base on a 1-0 pitch from Luis Escobar. Play-by-play guy Greg Brown says with surprise in his voice, “The runner steals, ahead 11 to four. Wow.” He continued, “Always wonder about those unwritten rules.” As Walk was explaining how the unwritten rules have changed in recent years, Muñoz stole third base with just as much ease. The Pirates’ infield was playing back, so there was no chance to get Muñoz. The fans at PNC Park began to boo, which Brown used as evidence that what Muñoz did was wrong. Walk said, “I know exactly what would happen now — in a different era.” Brown said, “I’ve never heard the fans boo [over unwritten rules]. Basically, this is — again, these old, unwritten rules, but the fans don’t like it. I guess it’s possible [the fans are] just not happy with Escobar giving them this running lead.”

The camera panned to Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright on the on-deck circle, wearing a helmet with the flap to protect one’s jaw. Walk said, “He’s wearing the right helmet.” Brown said, “I know he wouldn’t like it. He’s still old school. I guarantee you, you get him off to the side and ask him what he thinks, stealing second and third ahead 11 to four.” After Andrew Knizner drew a four-pitch walk to bring up Wainwright to the plate with runners on the corner and one out, Walk snarked, “Gotta watch for the squeeze [bunt], here, huh?” Brown retorted, “Yeah, that’s right. Why not?”

Here is a video of the exchange from Twitter user @VanHicklestein:

The game ended 14-8, with the Pirates rallying for four runs in the final three innings. Though it still wasn’t close, it shows that the game is never really over until the final out is recorded. A seven-run lead in the fourth inning is sizable but not insurmountable, especially not on a hot July night in the era of juiced baseballs. On Tuesday, we saw the Twins take an 8-2 lead after four innings, but the Yankees fought back and eventually on 14-12 in 10 innings. Why Brown and Walk felt that the Cardinals should have given up at that point in the game is anyone’s guess, but given the broadcast booth’s recent history, I have one hypothesis.

For a generation (Walk’s) that looks back on itself with rose-colored glasses, believing themselves to have been rough and tough, they sure want the game to get switched to easy mode at the first sign of adversity. In their brief conversation, Brown and Walk elucidate that teams shouldn’t steal bases nor should they squeeze bunt with a seven-run lead. Anything else? No hard swings? Maybe no swings at all? Just stare at pitch after pitch until the Pirates mount a comeback and reduce the deficit to some sacred threshold.

Baseball is having trouble gaining traction among younger fans for myriad reasons. Among those reasons is that few broadcasters seem to actually like the game they cover on a daily basis. There is no shortage of people in the baseball community, particularly those who are younger and cut their teeth online, who could do as good or a better job while showing unyielding enthusiasm for the game. Take the Statcast-centric broadcast booth ESPN sometimes uses, which features Jason Benetti, Mike Petriello, and Eduardo Pérez. They elaborate on how cool something was by adding data into the conversation. Which is not to say that these broadcast booths should necessarily focus on Statcast data — it is far from perfect — nor should they be relentlessly positive. But so many broadcasters working in the game today are grumpy, ostensibly because the game has changed and passed them by. It’s not good for the sport to have them reaching millions of households on a yearly basis, giving fans every reason to flip the channel and watch something else.

And That Happened: Wednesday’s Scores and Highlights

By Bill BaerJul 25, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Rays 3, Red Sox 2: In the bottom of the fifth, the Rays tied the game at 2-2 on a Joey Wendle RBI single and took the lead on an RBI single by Guillermo Heredia. That would be it for the offense. Things got interesting in the top of the eighth as Rays manager Kevin Cash tried to do some lineup trickery to keep lefty reliever Adam Kolarek available. Red Sox manager Alex Cora wasn’t buying it, as he chose to play the remainder of the game under protest. Here’s the post about it if you want more details. Emilio Pagán worked a scoreless ninth to close out the game.

Nationals 3, Rockies 2 (Game 1): Anthony Rendon broke a 2-2 tie in the seventh inning with a solo home run that proved to be the game-winner. Starters Erick Fedde and Jon Gray each allowed a run over four innings, turning the game over to their respective bullpens early.

Nationals 2, Rockies 0 (Game 2): This low-scoring affair featured the struggling Kyle Freeland and Patrick Corbin. Corbin narrowly outdueled Freeland, tossing six scoreless innings on three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts. Freeland allowed an unearned run on four hits and a walk with four punch-outs. Victor Robles opened the scoring when he reached on a fielding error in the fourth inning. The light-hitting Yan Gomes tacked on a solo homer in the seventh. The slumping Rockies are now 3-15 in July.

Phillies 4, Tigers 0: For the first time since April 19, Vince Velasquez pitched into the sixth inning. He held the Tigers scoreless over 5 2/3 innings on four hits and two walks while striking out a season-high nine batters. Nick Williams and J.T. Realmuto hit solo homers off of Jordan Zimmermann to provide run support for Velasquez. Ranger Suárez and Adam Morgan bridged the gap to struggling closer Héctor Neris, who struck out the side to end the game. The Phillies will head home to open a three-game series against the Braves, a crucial series with the trade deadline a week away.

Astros 4, Athletics 2: Justin Verlander dominated, allowing a lone unearned run on two hits and two walks with 11 strikeouts over six innings. His ERA is down to 2.86. George Springer and José Altuve each homered. For Altuve, it was a two-run shot in the fifth inning. Roberto Osuna gave up a run in the ninth but the three-run lead he was granted proved to be enough. Osuna has now allowed runs in three consecutive appearances and in five of his last seven.

Brewers 5, Reds 4: The Brewers finally snapped their five-game losing streak against the Reds. Yasmani Grandal had what proved to be the game-winning hit, coming with the bases loaded in the fifth inning when he grounded a two-run single to left field. Ryan Braun and Keston Hiura both homered in the winning effort. For the Reds, Eric VanMeter singled, doubled, and homered.

Diamondbacks 5, Orioles 2: The two sides combined to hit four homers, but it was Carson Kelly‘s three-run homer in the fourth that proved to be the difference maker. Anthony Santander and Trey Mancini hit solo homers for the O’s while Ketel Marte added a solo shot of his own for the D-Backs. Taylor Clarke allowed the two runs on four hits with no walks and seven strikeouts over six innings of work. Yoshihisa Hirano and Archie Bradley bridged the gap to Greg Holland, but Holland walked the first two batters in the ninth inning. Yoan López and slammed the door himself.

Mariners 5, Rangers 3: Daniel Vogelbach hit a pair of solo homers to pace the Mariners’ offense. Mike Leak turned in seven solid innings, hold the Rangers to three runs — all coming on Rougned Odor‘s three-run homer in the sixth — on nine hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. Mike Minor, perhaps making his final start for the Rangers ahead of the trade deadline, gave up five runs (four earned) over six innings. He has allowed four earned runs in three consecutive starts, pushing his ERA into the 3.00’s for the first time since April 22.

Cubs 4, Giants 1: Jon Lester was scratched due to illness, so Tyler Chatwood made the spot start. He was solid, limiting the Giants to one run on four hits and a walk with five strikeouts over five innings. The bullpen had it the rest of the way. All four Cubs runs scored on homers. Javier Báez hit a solo shot in the first inning, Kris Bryant hit a two-run jack in the third, and Albert Almora Jr. hit a solo jack in the fourth.

Cardinals 14, Pirates 8: Wednesday’s slugfest took place in Pittsburgh with the two squads combining for 22 runs on 26 hits. Paul DeJong had himself a night, belting three homers in a four-hit, five-RBI effort. Paul Goldschmidt also homered, giving him three consecutive games with a round-tripper. As we saw last year, the first baseman can pick his numbers up in a hurry. His .759 OPS on July 21 wasn’t long for this world. Starling Marte doubled three times and knocked in three runs for the Buccos while Alex Dickerson reached base four times and scored four times.

Indians 4, Blue Jays 0: Shane Bieber brought a no-hit bid into the seventh, ultimately settling for a one-hit shutout. He walked one and struck out 10 on 102 pitches. Marcus Stroman was no slouch, allowing one run on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts over seven innings. In what may be his final start for the Blue Jays, he brought his ERA down to 2.96. Greg Allen tallied three singles for the Tribe.

Padres 7, Mets 2: Fernando Tatis Jr. paced the Padres, picking up three hits. Manny Machado, Hunter Renfroe, Franmil Reyes, and Austin Hedges also enjoyed a multi-hit evening. Noah Syndergaard was on the hook for four runs (three earned), allowing eight hits and five walks with eight strikeouts over seven innings. The Padres’ bullpen was stellar, limiting the Mets to one hit in five innings in relief of Dinelson Lamet.

Royals 2, Braves 0: Perhaps the most surprising series result among the current slate is the Royals sweeping the Braves in two games. They won 5-4 on Tuesday, then rode a stellar Brad Keller outing on Wednesday. Keller went seven scoreless, yielding four hits and a walk with three strikeouts in seven innings of work. Jake Diekman and Ian Kennedy handled the final two frames. Julio Teheran was solid, giving up two unearned runs over six innings. The Phillies have momentum heading into a three-game series in Philly against the Braves beginning on Friday. The Braves hold a 5.5 game lead over the third-place Phillies and are up four games on the second-place Nationals.

Yankees 10, Twins 7: The Yankees really seem to have the Twins’ number historically. They won again on Wednesday after escaping by the skin of their teeth on Tuesday. The Yankees survived three Twins homers with three homers of their own, matching jacks from Eddie Rosario, Marwin González, and Nelson Cruz with taters from Aaron Hicks, Gleyber Torres, and Edwin Encarnación. The 2-5 spots in the Yankees’ lineup combined to go 9-for-20 with six RBI. It was a bloodbath for starters J.A. Happ and Jake Odorizzi as neither could pitch past the fourth inning.

Marlins 2, White Sox 0: Another pitchers’ duel, this time between Zac Gallen and Reynaldo López. Gallen got the upper hand, putting up zeroes for seven innings on just two hits and a walk with nine strikeouts. López gave up two runs — both on a César Puello home run in the eighth inning — on four hits and a walk with 10 strikeouts over eight innings. Sergio Romo picked up his 17th save and now owns a 3.58 ERA. Seems like a decent chance Romo gets moved in the next week.

Angels 3, Dodgers 2: The Dodgers got swept in a two-game series against their crosstown rivals. Kole Calhoun played a big factor yet again, racking up a pair of doubles and a solo home run, knocking in two of the Angels’ three runs. Mike Trout accounted for the deciding run with a solo homer in the sixth inning. On offense for the Dodgers, Justin Turner smacked a solo dinger and Corey Seager had an RBI single. The Angels swept the season series against the Dodgers, winning all four contests.