Paul Goldschmidt has homered in four consecutive games

Jul 25, 2019
Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt homered again on Thursday afternoon, belting a solo shot off of Joe Musgrove in the fourth inning. He finished 2-for-3 in the Cardinals’ 6-3 win, polishing off a four-game series sweep.

The Pirates’ broadcast booth did not complain about Goldschmidt running up the score, thankfully.

Goldschmidt has now homered in four consecutive games, all against the Pirates. His OPS went from .759 to .794, now slashing .253/.340/.454 with 22 home runs, 53 RBI, and 62 runs scored on the season.

The record for consecutive games with a home run is eight, held by Ken Griffey Jr., Dale Long, and Don Mattingly. As impressive as homering in four consecutive games is, Goldschmidt is still only halfway towards the record.

With Thursday’s action in the books, the Pirates are now nine games out of first place in the NL Central while the Cardinals are tied with the Cubs in first place.

Dodgers acquire Tyler White from Astros

Jul 25, 2019
The Dodgers announced on Thursday that the club acquired infielder Tyler White from the Astros in exchange for minor league relief pitcher Andre Scrubb.

White, 28, was designated for assignment by the Astros on Saturday after posting a .650 OPS across 253 plate appearances. Over his four-year major league career, however, White owns a .241/.319/.420 triple-slash line with 26 home runs and 101 RBI in 833 trips to the plate.

Scrubb, 24, has spent his 2019 exclusively with Double-A Tulsa, compiling a 2.45 ERA with 56 strikeouts and 23 walks in 47 2/3 innings. He has worked almost exclusively out of the bullpen in his professional career.