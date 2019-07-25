Paul Goldschmidt has homered in four consecutive games

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt homered again on Thursday afternoon, belting a solo shot off of Joe Musgrove in the fourth inning. He finished 2-for-3 in the Cardinals’ 6-3 win, polishing off a four-game series sweep.

The Pirates’ broadcast booth did not complain about Goldschmidt running up the score, thankfully.

Goldschmidt has now homered in four consecutive games, all against the Pirates. His OPS went from .759 to .794, now slashing .253/.340/.454 with 22 home runs, 53 RBI, and 62 runs scored on the season.

The record for consecutive games with a home run is eight, held by Ken Griffey Jr., Dale Long, and Don Mattingly. As impressive as homering in four consecutive games is, Goldschmidt is still only halfway towards the record.

With Thursday’s action in the books, the Pirates are now nine games out of first place in the NL Central while the Cardinals are tied with the Cubs in first place.

