Dodgers acquire Tyler White from Astros

The Dodgers announced on Thursday that the club acquired infielder Tyler White from the Astros in exchange for minor league relief pitcher Andre Scrubb.
White, 28, was designated for assignment by the Astros on Saturday after posting a .650 OPS across 253 plate appearances. Over his four-year major league career, however, White owns a .241/.319/.420 triple-slash line with 26 home runs and 101 RBI in 833 trips to the plate.
Scrubb, 24, has spent his 2019 exclusively with Double-A Tulsa, compiling a 2.45 ERA with 56 strikeouts and 23 walks in 47 2/3 innings. He has worked almost exclusively out of the bullpen in his professional career.
Yankees shortstop Troy Tulowitzki announced his retirement from baseball, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports. In a statement, Tulowitzki said:
I wanted to take this opportunity to announce my retirement as a Major League Baseball player.
For as long as I can remember, my dream was to compete at the highest level as a Major League Baseball Player … to wear a big league uniform and play hard for my teammates and the fans. I will forever be grateful for every day that I’ve had to live out my dream. It has been an absolute honor.
I will always look back with tremendous gratitude for having the privilege of playing as long as I did. There is no way to truly express my gratitude to the fans of Colorado, Toronto, and New York. They always made my family and I feel so welcome.
…
While this chapter is now over, I look forward to continuing my involvement in the game that I love … instructing and helping young players to achieve their goals and dreams.
I’m saying goodbye to Major League Baseball, but I will never say goodbye 2 the game I love. Thanks again 2 all of you!”
Tulowitzki used the number 2 in his closing line to reference the uniform number he wore with the Rockies and Blue Jays. He was under contract through 2020 as part of a 10-year, $157.75 million contract extension signed with the Rockies in November 2010. The Blue Jays released him in December with $38 million remaining. The Yankees signed him in January, obligated only to pay him the major league minimum salary of $555,000. Tulowitzki went on the injured list in early April due to a calf injury but he suffered a setback while rehabbing and couldn’t get healthy enough to return.
Across 14 years in the majors with the Rockies, Blue Jays, and Yankees, Tulowitzki hit .290/.361/.495 with 225 home runs and 780 runs batted in. Injuries plagued him throughout his career, as he played in 135-plus games in a season just three times. When he was healthy, he was a dynamic player who was one of the best hitters at his position as well as one of the top defenders. Tulowitzki was a five-time All-Star and twice won both the Gold Glove Award and the Silver Slugger Award. One wonders what he might have accomplished if his health cooperated.