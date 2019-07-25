Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Blake Snell to undergo arthroscopic surgery on left elbow

By Bill BaerJul 25, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT
The Rays announced on Thursday that starter Blake Snell has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to loose bodies in his left elbow. According to The Athletic’s Josh Tolentino, Snell will undergo arthroscopic surgery to remove those loose bodies this weekend. The team expects him back in September.

Snell, 26, could not recapture the magic that led him to win the AL Cy Young Award last year. He heads to the injured list with a 4.28 ERA and a 136/35 K/BB ratio over 101 innings.

The Rays are 10 games out of first place in the AL East, but are just one game out of the second AL Wild Card slot. Thankfully for them, their upcoming schedule is rather light, so if there was a time to lose Snell, this is it.

Dodgers acquire Tyler White from Astros

By Bill BaerJul 25, 2019, 5:42 PM EDT
The Dodgers announced on Thursday that the club acquired infielder Tyler White from the Astros in exchange for minor league relief pitcher Andre Scrubb.

White, 28, was designated for assignment by the Astros on Saturday after posting a .650 OPS across 253 plate appearances. Over his four-year major league career, however, White owns a .241/.319/.420 triple-slash line with 26 home runs and 101 RBI in 833 trips to the plate.

Scrubb, 24, has spent his 2019 exclusively with Double-A Tulsa, compiling a 2.45 ERA with 56 strikeouts and 23 walks in 47 2/3 innings. He has worked almost exclusively out of the bullpen in his professional career.