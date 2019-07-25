Blake Snell to undergo arthroscopic surgery on left elbow

The Rays announced on Thursday that starter Blake Snell has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to loose bodies in his left elbow. According to The Athletic’s Josh Tolentino, Snell will undergo arthroscopic surgery to remove those loose bodies this weekend. The team expects him back in September.

Snell, 26, could not recapture the magic that led him to win the AL Cy Young Award last year. He heads to the injured list with a 4.28 ERA and a 136/35 K/BB ratio over 101 innings.

The Rays are 10 games out of first place in the AL East, but are just one game out of the second AL Wild Card slot. Thankfully for them, their upcoming schedule is rather light, so if there was a time to lose Snell, this is it.

