Yankees place Gary Sánchez on injured list due to groin strain

By Bill BaerJul 24, 2019, 3:10 PM EDT
The Yankees announced on Wednesday that catcher Gary Sánchez has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to a strained left groin. Catcher Kyle Higashioka and pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. were recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Sánchez, 26, is hitting a slugging-heavy .229/.299/.508 with 24 home runs and 58 RBI in 328 plate appearances on the season. He suffered his injury running out a ground ball during Tuesday’s game against the Twins.

Higashioka, 29, has mustered a meager .521 OPS in four games in the majors this season. He has a .924 OPS in 53 games at Triple-A.

Cortes, 24, owns a 4.34 ERA and a 38/12 K/BB ratio across 37 1/3 innings in the big leagues this year.

Cubs option Addison Russell to Triple-A

By Bill BaerJul 24, 2019, 2:05 PM EDT
On Wednesday, the Cubs announced that infielder Addison Russell has been optioned to Triple-A Iowa to make room for catcher Willson Contreras, who was activated from the 10-day injured list.

Contreras, 27, missed the minimum 10 days due to a strain of the arch muscle in his right foot. The All-Star was hitting .286/.382/.565 with 19 home runs and 55 RBI in 306 plate appearances prior to the injury.

Russell, 25, has had a subpar year, batting .247/.329/.404 with six home runs and 16 RBI in 168 PA. Robel García made an immediate impact after being called up earlier this month, blasting four homers with a 1.020 OPS in 14 games, which made the decision to option Russell even easier.