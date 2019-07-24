Yankees place Gary Sánchez on injured list due to groin strain

The Yankees announced on Wednesday that catcher Gary Sánchez has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to a strained left groin. Catcher Kyle Higashioka and pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. were recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Sánchez, 26, is hitting a slugging-heavy .229/.299/.508 with 24 home runs and 58 RBI in 328 plate appearances on the season. He suffered his injury running out a ground ball during Tuesday’s game against the Twins.
Higashioka, 29, has mustered a meager .521 OPS in four games in the majors this season. He has a .924 OPS in 53 games at Triple-A.
Cortes, 24, owns a 4.34 ERA and a 38/12 K/BB ratio across 37 1/3 innings in the big leagues this year.