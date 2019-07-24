Joey Gallo headed to IL with hamate bone injury

Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo will likely be placed on the 10-day injured list due to a hamate bone injury, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. It’s not clear when Gallo suffered his injury, but manager Chris Woodward said he had been dealing with hand soreness over the last week or so. Gallo will see a hand specialist before the Rangers make any official determinations.

Gallo, 25, is in the midst of a career year, so the injury is tremendously bad news. He’s hitting .253/.389/.598 with 22 home runs and 49 RBI in 297 plate appearances. He made the All-Star team for the first time in his young career.

The Rangers lost on Wednesday afternoon to fall back to .500. The club has four road games coming up against the Athletics followed by a two-game home set with the Mariners leading into the trade deadline. Gallo’s injury may push the Rangers towards going into sell mode.

