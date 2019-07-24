George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Joey Gallo headed to IL with hamate bone injury

By Bill BaerJul 24, 2019, 7:49 PM EDT
Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo will likely be placed on the 10-day injured list due to a hamate bone injury, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. It’s not clear when Gallo suffered his injury, but manager Chris Woodward said he had been dealing with hand soreness over the last week or so. Gallo will see a hand specialist before the Rangers make any official determinations.

Gallo, 25, is in the midst of a career year, so the injury is tremendously bad news. He’s hitting .253/.389/.598 with 22 home runs and 49 RBI in 297 plate appearances. He made the All-Star team for the first time in his young career.

The Rangers lost on Wednesday afternoon to fall back to .500. The club has four road games coming up against the Athletics followed by a two-game home set with the Mariners leading into the trade deadline. Gallo’s injury may push the Rangers towards going into sell mode.

Pirates shut down Jameson Taillon due to elbow discomfort

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 24, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT
The Pirates have shut down pitcher Jameson Taillon due to discomfort in his right elbow, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Taillon, 27, has been out since early May due to a flexor strain and had just begun to throw from 90 feet. Prior to landing on the injured list, Taillon posted a 4.10 ERA with 30 strikeouts and eight walks across 37 1/3 innings.

Taillon will undergo further evaluation which will allow the team to provide an updated timetable for his recovery.