Trea Turner hits for the cycle

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nationals shortstop Trea Turner hit for the cycle on Tuesday night against the Rockies, becoming the first National to hit for the cycle since, well, himself back on April 25, 2017… against the Rockies.

Turner led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run to center field off of Peter Lambert. He singled in the second, tripled to lead off the fourth, and hit an RBI double as part of an eight-run seventh inning to complete the cycle.

Turner is the fourth player to hit for the cycle this season. The others:

Jorge Polanco, Twins: April 5, 2019 vs. Phillies

Shohei Ohtani, Angels: June 13, 2019 vs. Rays

Jake Bauers, Indians: June 14, 2019 vs. Tigers

After completing the cycle, Turner is hitting .286/.343/.494 with eight home runs, 25 RBI, 41 runs scored, and 20 stolen bases in 277 plate appearances this season.

Follow @Baer_Bill