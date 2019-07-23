Robinson Canó homers three times vs. Padres

Mets second baseman Robinson Canó hit three homers in Tuesday night’s 5-2 win over the Padres. He accounted for all five runs, hitting a solo homer in the fourth, a two-run homer in the sixth, and another two-run jack in the seventh.
Tuesday’s effort marks the first three-homer game of Canó’s career. He’s the first Met with a three-homer game since Yoenis Céspedes on April 11, 2017 against the Phillies. It’s the 12th three-homer game of the 2019 season. 2018 saw 14 such games.
Canó finished 4-for-4 on the night. He’s now hitting .254/.298/.418 with nine home runs, 27 RBI, and 28 runs scored in 299 plate appearances on the season.
Nationals shortstop Trea Turner hit for the cycle on Tuesday night against the Rockies, becoming the first National to hit for the cycle since, well, himself back on April 25, 2017… against the Rockies.
Turner led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run to center field off of Peter Lambert. He singled in the second, tripled to lead off the fourth, and hit an RBI double as part of an eight-run seventh inning to complete the cycle.
Turner is the fourth player to hit for the cycle this season. The others:
After completing the cycle, Turner is hitting .286/.343/.494 with eight home runs, 25 RBI, 41 runs scored, and 20 stolen bases in 277 plate appearances this season.