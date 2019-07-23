Robinson Canó homers three times vs. Padres

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mets second baseman Robinson Canó hit three homers in Tuesday night’s 5-2 win over the Padres. He accounted for all five runs, hitting a solo homer in the fourth, a two-run homer in the sixth, and another two-run jack in the seventh.

Tuesday’s effort marks the first three-homer game of Canó’s career. He’s the first Met with a three-homer game since Yoenis Céspedes on April 11, 2017 against the Phillies. It’s the 12th three-homer game of the 2019 season. 2018 saw 14 such games.

Canó finished 4-for-4 on the night. He’s now hitting .254/.298/.418 with nine home runs, 27 RBI, and 28 runs scored in 299 plate appearances on the season.

