Gerrit Cole second-fastest to 200 strikeouts in a season

By Bill BaerJul 23, 2019, 9:11 AM EDT
Astros starter Gerrit Cole dominated the Athletics on Monday night, limiting them to one run on two hits and a walk while striking out 11. It marked his 12th start out of 22 this season with double-digit strikeouts, giving him 205 total on the season.

It is no surprise, then, to hear that Cole is the second-fastest in baseball history to reach 200 strikeouts in a season, per MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart. Cole got there in 133 1/3 innings. The only pitcher faster than Cole was Randy Johnson, who reached 200 K’s in 130 2/3 innings back in 2001 with the Diamondbacks.

Along with the 205 strikeouts, Cole holds an 11-5 record with a 3.03 ERA across 136 2/3 innings. Among qualified starters in the American League, only Charlie Morton (2.61), Mike Minor (2.86), José Berríos (2.96), and teammate Justin Verlander (2.99) have a better ERA than Cole, who has twice finished in the top-five in Cy Young Award voting.

Tyler Saladino first to hit grand slams on back-to-back days since Jorge Posada

By Bill BaerJul 23, 2019, 8:06 AM EDT
In the bottom of the eighth inning of Monday night’s game against the Reds, Brewers second baseman Tyler Saladino hit what appeared to be a back-breaking, go-ahead grand slam off of Raisel Iglesias. Eugenio Suárez hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the ninth to put the Reds back in front for good.

Saladino has now hit grand slams in back-to-back games. According to ESPN Stats & Info, he’s the first to accomplish that feat since former Yankees catcher Jorge Posada on June 12 and 13, 2010 against the Astros.

Saladino’s grand slam on Sunday came in the fourth inning against Alex Young, tying the game at 4-4. The D-Backs would go on to win 7-4.

After Monday’s performance, the 30-year-old is batting a meager .130/.190/.241 in 58 plate appearances this season. He has certainly made his productive swings count.