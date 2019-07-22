Ryan Zimmerman lands back on IL due to plantar fasciitis

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nationals third baseman Ryan Zimmerman has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot, the team announced on Monday.

Zimmerman, 34, missed two months between late April and late June with the same condition. In just 33 games this season, the veteran is batting .246/.311/.390 with three home runs and 15 RBI.

Matt Adams and Howie Kendrick will handle first base in Zimmerman’s absence, just as they did earlier in the season. Adams has a .779 OPS and 15 home runs in 201 plate appearances this season while Kendrick has a .911 OPS and 12 homers in 246 PA.

