Max Scherzer could return from IL this week

Nationals ace Max Scherzer said he felt good after throwing a bullpen on Monday. Per MASN’s Byron Kerr, Scherzer wants to start soon, perhaps Thursday against the Rockies or Friday against the Dodgers. The team has yet to make an official decision.

Scherzer, who turns 35 years old on Saturday, has been on the injured list since July 10 with a mid-back strain. The right-hander is having another Cy Young-caliber campaign, boasting a 9-5 record with a 2.30 ERA and a 181/23 K/BB ratio in 129 1/3 innings.

Erick Fedde is starting against the Rockies tonight, his second start in Scherzer’s place.

