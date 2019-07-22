Dave Reginek/Getty Images

Max Scherzer could return from IL this week

By Bill BaerJul 22, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT
Nationals ace Max Scherzer said he felt good after throwing a bullpen on Monday. Per MASN’s Byron Kerr, Scherzer wants to start soon, perhaps Thursday against the Rockies or Friday against the Dodgers. The team has yet to make an official decision.

Scherzer, who turns 35 years old on Saturday, has been on the injured list since July 10 with a mid-back strain. The right-hander is having another Cy Young-caliber campaign, boasting a 9-5 record with a 2.30 ERA and a 181/23 K/BB ratio in 129 1/3 innings.

Erick Fedde is starting against the Rockies tonight, his second start in Scherzer’s place.

Ryan Zimmerman lands back on IL due to plantar fasciitis

By Bill BaerJul 22, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT
Nationals third baseman Ryan Zimmerman has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot, the team announced on Monday.

Zimmerman, 34, missed two months between late April and late June with the same condition. In just 33 games this season, the veteran is batting .246/.311/.390 with three home runs and 15 RBI.

Matt Adams and Howie Kendrick will handle first base in Zimmerman’s absence, just as they did earlier in the season. Adams has a .779 OPS and 15 home runs in 201 plate appearances this season while Kendrick has a .911 OPS and 12 homers in 246 PA.