Giants designate Derek Holland

The Giants have designated left-hander Derek Holland for assignment, per an official announcement on Sunday. In a series of corresponding roster moves, lefty Ty Blach was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento, infielder Ryder Jones was designated for release, and southpaw Conner Menez and infielder Zach Green were both selected from Triple-A.

Holland, 32, struggled to find his footing in his second go-round with the Giants. He labored through seven starts at the start of the year, but after posting four losses and a 6.75 ERA, the club shifted him to the bullpen. It proved to be a difficult adjustment, however, and the lefty finished his run with a cumulative 5.90 ERA, 4.6 BB/9, 9.3 SO/9, and -0.8 fWAR across 68 2/3 innings — a far cry from the 3.57 ERA and 2.2 fWAR he delivered in 2018. The nail in the coffin may have been his performance during a blowout 11-4 loss to the Mets on Saturday, during which he allowed four runs, four walks, and two homers in one inning of relief.

Whether or not Holland finds another landing place in the majors this year remains to be seen, but given his recent performance — and a tiff with the front office this spring — it’s almost certain he’ll pass through waivers unclaimed. The Giants, meanwhile, will eat the estimated $2.67 million remaining on the one-year, $7 million deal they orchestrated in January.