Padres to promote Adrian Morejon

On the heels of Luis Urías’ recent promotion to the majors, the Padres have decided to promote fellow top prospect Adrian Morejon as well. Per MLB’s Francys Romero, the club has selected Morejon’s contract from Double-A Amarillo and will allow the lefty to skip Triple-A and head straight for the big leagues. The Padres have yet to make an official announcement and corresponding roster move.

Morejon, 20, profiled as the no. 4 prospect in the Padres’ system this summer. A talented left-hander with a fastball that sits mid- to high-90s and two workable changeups, Morejon struggled to stay ahead of the competition upon his promotion to Double-A in 2019. He finished his time with the Sod Poodles sporting an 0-4 record in 16 starts with a 4.25 ERA, 3.8 BB/9, and 11 SO/9 across 36 innings.

Even so, Morejon’s well-developed pitch arsenal and previous track record in the minors should give him a fighting chance at the rotation in the years to come. For now, the southpaw is likely to step into a relief role until the Padres have a better handle on his capabilities at the major league level.

Per Romero, right-hander and no. 5 prospect Michael Baez will be called up alongside Morejon on Saturday. Along with Urías, the Padres will have three of their top five prospects in the majors at the same time. In the case of Morejon and Baez, Romero adds, it will be the first time a pair of Cuban players have been promoted on the same day.