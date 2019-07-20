Adrian Morejon
Padres to promote Adrian Morejon

By Ashley VarelaJul 20, 2019, 1:08 PM EDT
On the heels of Luis Urías’ recent promotion to the majors, the Padres have decided to promote fellow top prospect Adrian Morejon as well. Per MLB’s Francys Romero, the club has selected Morejon’s contract from Double-A Amarillo and will allow the lefty to skip Triple-A and head straight for the big leagues. The Padres have yet to make an official announcement and corresponding roster move.

Morejon, 20, profiled as the no. 4 prospect in the Padres’ system this summer. A talented left-hander with a fastball that sits mid- to high-90s and two workable changeups, Morejon struggled to stay ahead of the competition upon his promotion to Double-A in 2019. He finished his time with the Sod Poodles sporting an 0-4 record in 16 starts with a 4.25 ERA, 3.8 BB/9, and 11 SO/9 across 36 innings.

Even so, Morejon’s well-developed pitch arsenal and previous track record in the minors should give him a fighting chance at the rotation in the years to come. For now, the southpaw is likely to step into a relief role until the Padres have a better handle on his capabilities at the major league level.

Per Romero, right-hander and no. 5 prospect Michael Baez will be called up alongside Morejon on Saturday. Along with Urías, the Padres will have three of their top five prospects in the majors at the same time. In the case of Morejon and Baez, Romero adds, it will be the first time a pair of Cuban players have been promoted on the same day.

Phillies acquire Mike Morin from Twins

Mike Morin
By Ashley VarelaJul 20, 2019, 2:20 PM EDT
On Saturday, the Phillies completed a trade with the Twins for right-handed reliever Mike Morin. The Twins will get cash considerations in the deal.

It’s a fairly quick turnaround for the 28-year-old Morin, who was designated for assignment on Tuesday after the Twins returned first baseman Eddie Rosario and outfielder C.J. Cron to the active roster. In 23 appearances for Minnesota, the righty registered a 3.18 ERA, 0.8 BB/9, and 4.4 SO/9 through 22 2/3 innings, a brief but promising improvement over the rough patch he weathered with the Mariners in 2018.

As the Phillies intend to move Morin to the 40-man roster this weekend, they’ll transfer fellow right-hander Seranthony Domínguez to the 60-day injured list in order to clear a spot for the new reliever. Domínguez, 24, suffered a UCL tear in his right elbow last month and is still working his way back to the mound — though there’s speculation that he may undergo Tommy John surgery at some point in the near future.