Luke Voit avoids concussion after taking 91 mph fastball to face

Yankees first baseman Luke Voit exited Saturday’s game under less-than-ideal conditions after a 91.4-m.p.h. fastball caught him on the chin in the fourth inning. Following his removal, he passed the standard concussion protocol testing, though the Yankees will likely play it safe with the infielder over the next few days.
With one out and a runner on first, Voit stepped up to bat against Chad Bettis in the bottom of the fourth inning. He had just worked an 0-2 count against Bettis when the mishap occurred — a fastball that deflected off of his shoulder and met his chin. Voit took a few moments to recover, then took first base before he was eventually lifted from the game at the top of the fifth.
Prior to his exit, the first baseman went 0-for-1 with a walk. He was subsequently replaced by DJ LeMahieu, who shifted over from third to first base while Gio Urshela stepped in at the hot corner.
The Yankees currently lead the Rockies 11-5 in the eighth.
On Saturday, the Phillies completed a trade with the Twins for right-handed reliever Mike Morin. The Twins will get cash considerations in the deal.
It’s a fairly quick turnaround for the 28-year-old Morin, who was designated for assignment on Tuesday after the Twins returned first baseman Eddie Rosario and outfielder C.J. Cron to the active roster. In 23 appearances for Minnesota, the righty registered a 3.18 ERA, 0.8 BB/9, and 4.4 SO/9 through 22 2/3 innings, a brief but promising improvement over the rough patch he weathered with the Mariners in 2018.
As the Phillies intend to move Morin to the 40-man roster this weekend, they’ll transfer fellow right-hander Seranthony Domínguez to the 60-day injured list in order to clear a spot for the new reliever. Domínguez, 24, suffered a UCL tear in his right elbow last month and is still working his way back to the mound — though there’s speculation that he may undergo Tommy John surgery at some point in the near future.