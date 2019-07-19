Matt Harvey
Angels designate Matt Harvey for assignment

By Ashley VarelaJul 19, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT
The Angels have designated right-hander Matt Harvey for assignment, per an official announcement on Friday. It’s a predictable end to a rough campaign for the starter, who signed a one-year, $11 million deal with the club last December and has delivered a career-worst 7.09 ERA and -0.3 fWAR through the first half of the 2019 season.

Part of Harvey’s struggles can be traced back to the upper back strain he sustained in late May, an injury that kept him on the shelf for seven weeks and hampered his effectiveness when he was finally activated from the IL in July. Since his return, he’s gone 1-1 in two starts, allowing a cumulative seven runs, eight walks, and four strikeouts across 11 2/3 innings. Following his most recent start, a 6-2 loss to the Astros on Thursday, Harvey chalked up his struggles to “a couple bad pitches, a couple stupid pitches I made, thinking I can still throw it by people” and admitted that if he had pitched a little smarter, he would’ve left the Angels in a more advantageous position against their division rivals.

While he’s undoubtedly due for a tune-up on his mechanics, he won’t get that chance in Anaheim. Still, there’s undoubtedly a minor league contract with his name on it somewhere, assuming he passes through waivers unclaimed.

In subsequent roster moves, the Angels also optioned right-hander Jake Jewell to Triple-A Salt Lake and recalled righty Jaime Barria and lefty/first baseman Jared Walsh. Right-handed reliever Keynan Middleton was diagnosed with mild ulnar neuritis in his elbow and will continue to spend his recovery on the injured list.

Aaron Boone receives one-game suspension for explosive tirade

Aaron Boone
By Ashley VarelaJul 19, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT
Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been suspended and fined for his actions during Thursday’s doubleheader against the Rays. Boone was ejected from Game 1 after making contact with home plate umpire Brennan Miller and will not be available to manage the Yankees during their series opener against the Rockies on Friday.

The ejection was triggered by a missed strikeout call in the second inning of Game 1, prompting Boone to run out to home plate and deliver one of his lengthier and more bizarre rants of the season. Incensed by Miller’s shaky grasp of the strike zone, Boone repeatedly referred to his players as “f***ing savages” and told the umpire to “tighten this s**t up.”

Exactly when the illicit contact came into play remains unclear, but crew chief Gerry Davis later commented on the situation and said Boone had crossed some boundaries during his tirade. Per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch: “You’re not allowed to argue balls and strikes, so yeah. Yes he did [go too far]. That will all be in the report.”

In his own statements to the press, Boone defended his use of the word “savages,” claiming, “I always just want our guys all the time controlling the strike zone and making it hard on the pitchers. That’s something those guys take a lot of pride in as a lineup.” Several Yankees players, including Luke Voit and Aaron Judge, backed up the skipper’s decision to confront Miller as well, though Voit was the only player to explicitly support Boone’s use of the term.