Drew Smyly opts out of minor league contract with Brewers

Pitcher Drew Smyly opted out of his minor league contract with the Brewers on Thursday, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports.

Smyly, 30, put up an ugly 8.42 ERA with a 52/34 K/BB ratio in 51 1/3 innings for the Rangers before being released by the Rangers in late June. He signed with the Brewers at the beginning of July. However, his struggles continued as he allowed seven runs on 10 hits and three walks with 18 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings with Triple-A San Antonio.

Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports that Smyly is on the Phillies’ radar. The Phillies are hurting for pitching, both in the rotation and in the bullpen. Their starters haven’t been meeting expectations while the club has suffered a litany of injuries in the bullpen as well as underperformance.

