White Sox place Eloy Jiménez on IL with ulnar nerve contusion

The White Sox announced on Wednesday that outfielder Eloy Jiménez has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to a right ulnar nerve contusion. In related moves, the White Sox purchased the contract of infielder Ryan Goins from Triple-A Charlotte and outrighted pitcher Juan Minaya to Charlotte.
Jiménez suffered the injury attempting to catch a fly ball in the bottom of the first inning of Tuesday’s game against the Royals. Whit Merrifield hit a fly ball to deep left-center field, causing Jiménez and Charlie Tilson to converge. Tilson made the catch but banged into Jiménez’s elbow.
Jiménez, 22, has had a solid rookie campaign, batting .244/.307/.483 with 17 home runs and 39 RBI in 267 plate appearances. He had started to heat up, owning a .921 OPS since the start of June.
Angels reliever Noé Ramirez and manager Brad Ausmus have received undisclosed fines and respective suspensions of three games and one game as a result of Ramirez’s actions on Tuesday night against the Astros in Anaheim. Ramirez threw a fastball that hit Jake Marisnick in the shoulder.
The pitch was seemingly retaliation because Marisnick barrelled into catcher Jonathan Lucroy on a play at home plate on July 7. Lucroy was hospitalized and was diagnosed with a fractured nose and a concussion. Ausmus called for Marisnick to be suspended and he was, for two games.
Tempers flared between the Astros and Angels after Marisnick was hit, but to his credit, he tried to defuse the situation. Marisnick also tweeted after the game in which he hit Lucroy, “That decision got another player hurt and I feel awful. I hope nothing but the best for [Lucroy].”
Ausmus is not appealing his suspension and will serve it tonight as the Angels continue their series against the Astros. It is not known yet if Ramirez is appealing his suspension. If he is, he can continue pitching until the matter is resolved.