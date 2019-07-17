Pumpsie Green dies at 85

Former Red Sox infielder Pumpsie Green died on Wednesday at the age of 85, NESN’s Tom Caron reports.
Green was the first black player to ever suit up for the Red Sox, breaking Boston’s color barrier. They were the last pre-expansion team to integrate, doing so on July 21, 1959. Green spent parts of five seasons in the majors — four with the Red Sox, and his final season with the Mets. He hit an aggregate .246/.357/.364 with 56 extra-base hits, 74 RBI, 119 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases in 954 plate appearances.
Green was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame last year.
As Craig has noted, the Red Sox were the last to integrate due to a very heinous streak of intolerance within the organization. Not only did they cut short Jackie Robinson’s tryout in 1945, the club also passed on Willie Mays years later to their own detriment.
Update (9:16 PM ET): Aaaaaand it’s over. Just like that. Starlin Castro led off the eighth inning with a solo home run to left field. That ends the shutout bid as well, obviously.
Padres starter Chris Paddack has kept the Marlins hitless through seven innings on Wednesday evening in Miami. The right-hander has allowed two base runners on a throwing error and a walk while striking out seven on 82 pitches.
The Padres’ offense provided Paddack with three runs of support, all coming in the fourth on Greg Garcia‘s RBI single and a two-run home run by Austin Hedges.
Paddack, 23, entered Wednesday’s start carrying a 2.84 ERA with an 87/18 K/BB ratio across 82 1/3 innings in his rookie campaign.
Among all 30 teams, the Padres are the only one without a no-hitter. They came into the league in 1969. The Marlins were last victims of a no-hitter on September 28, 2014 when Jordan Zimmermann — then with the Nationals — accomplished the feat.