Phillies place Jay Bruce on the IL, recall Nick Williams

Angels reliever Noé Ramirez and manager Brad Ausmus have received undisclosed fines and respective suspensions of three games and one game as a result of Ramirez’s actions on Tuesday night against the Astros in Anaheim. Ramirez threw a fastball that hit Jake Marisnick in the shoulder.

The pitch was seemingly retaliation because Marisnick barrelled into catcher Jonathan Lucroy on a play at home plate on July 7. Lucroy was hospitalized and was diagnosed with a fractured nose and a concussion. Ausmus called for Marisnick to be suspended and he was, for two games.

Tempers flared between the Astros and Angels after Marisnick was hit, but to his credit, he tried to defuse the situation. Marisnick also tweeted after the game in which he hit Lucroy, “That decision got another player hurt and I feel awful. I hope nothing but the best for [Lucroy].”

Ausmus is not appealing his suspension and will serve it tonight as the Angels continue their series against the Astros. It is not known yet if Ramirez is appealing his suspension. If he is, he can continue pitching until the matter is resolved.

