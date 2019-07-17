Phillies place Jay Bruce on the IL, recall Nick Williams

The Phillies have placed outfielder Jay Bruce on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain. He sustained the injury during a plate appearance in the third inning of last night’s game against the Dodgers. The team expects Bruce to miss at least three weeks.
With Bruce gone so too goes his power — he has 24 homers on the year — and they will try to replace some of it with Nick Williams. Williams has struggled at the big league level but is hitting .345/.403/.628 with six home runs in 28 games at Triple-A this year.
Angels reliever Noé Ramirez and manager Brad Ausmus have received undisclosed fines and respective suspensions of three games and one game as a result of Ramirez’s actions on Tuesday night against the Astros in Anaheim. Ramirez threw a fastball that hit Jake Marisnick in the shoulder.
The pitch was seemingly retaliation because Marisnick barrelled into catcher Jonathan Lucroy on a play at home plate on July 7. Lucroy was hospitalized and was diagnosed with a fractured nose and a concussion. Ausmus called for Marisnick to be suspended and he was, for two games.
Tempers flared between the Astros and Angels after Marisnick was hit, but to his credit, he tried to defuse the situation. Marisnick also tweeted after the game in which he hit Lucroy, “That decision got another player hurt and I feel awful. I hope nothing but the best for [Lucroy].”
Ausmus is not appealing his suspension and will serve it tonight as the Angels continue their series against the Astros. It is not known yet if Ramirez is appealing his suspension. If he is, he can continue pitching until the matter is resolved.