Phillies place Jay Bruce on IL, recall Nick Williams

The Phillies have placed outfielder Jay Bruce on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain. He sustained the injury during a plate appearance in the third inning of last night’s game against the Dodgers. The team expects Bruce to miss at least three weeks.
With Bruce gone so too goes his power — he has 24 homers on the year — and they will try to replace some of it with Nick Williams. Williams has struggled at the big league level but is hitting .345/.403/.628 with six home runs in 28 games at Triple-A this year.
Update (9:16 PM ET): Aaaaaand it’s over. Just like that. Starlin Castro led off the eighth inning with a solo home run to left field. That ends the shutout bid as well, obviously.
*
Padres starter Chris Paddack has kept the Marlins hitless through seven innings on Wednesday evening in Miami. The right-hander has allowed two base runners on a throwing error and a walk while striking out seven on 82 pitches.
The Padres’ offense provided Paddack with three runs of support, all coming in the fourth on Greg Garcia‘s RBI single and a two-run home run by Austin Hedges.
Paddack, 23, entered Wednesday’s start carrying a 2.84 ERA with an 87/18 K/BB ratio across 82 1/3 innings in his rookie campaign.
Among all 30 teams, the Padres are the only one without a no-hitter. They came into the league in 1969. The Marlins were last victims of a no-hitter on September 28, 2014 when Jordan Zimmermann — then with the Nationals — accomplished the feat.