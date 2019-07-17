Mets trade Wilmer Font to Blue Jays

The Mets announced a few minutes ago that they have traded Wilmer Font to Toronto for cash considerations.

Font was acquired by the Mets from Tampa Bay for a player to be named later back in early May. That player to be named later was later named: Neraldo Catalina. Catalina is 19 and is playing rookie ball right now. The Mets have now turned him into cash. I suppose we’ll see if that was a good idea in a few years.

As for the Jays, they get a pitcher who posted a 5.79 ERA in 10 relief appearances for the Rays and then started three games and relieved 12 in New York to the tune of a 4.94 ERA. On the season he has a combined K/BB ratio of 42/18 in 45 innings.

He’s an arm. He cost cash. That’s about all I have to say about that.

Follow @craigcalcaterra