Mets trade Wilmer Font to Blue Jays

The Mets announced a few minutes ago that they have traded Wilmer Font to Toronto for cash considerations.
Font was acquired by the Mets from Tampa Bay for a player to be named later back in early May. That player to be named later was later named: Neraldo Catalina. Catalina is 19 and is playing rookie ball right now. The Mets have now turned him into cash. I suppose we’ll see if that was a good idea in a few years.
As for the Jays, they get a pitcher who posted a 5.79 ERA in 10 relief appearances for the Rays and then started three games and relieved 12 in New York to the tune of a 4.94 ERA. On the season he has a combined K/BB ratio of 42/18 in 45 innings.
He’s an arm. He cost cash. That’s about all I have to say about that.
Update (9:16 PM ET): Aaaaaand it’s over. Just like that. Starlin Castro led off the eighth inning with a solo home run to left field. That ends the shutout bid as well, obviously.
*
Padres starter Chris Paddack has kept the Marlins hitless through seven innings on Wednesday evening in Miami. The right-hander has allowed two base runners on a throwing error and a walk while striking out seven on 82 pitches.
The Padres’ offense provided Paddack with three runs of support, all coming in the fourth on Greg Garcia‘s RBI single and a two-run home run by Austin Hedges.
Paddack, 23, entered Wednesday’s start carrying a 2.84 ERA with an 87/18 K/BB ratio across 82 1/3 innings in his rookie campaign.
Among all 30 teams, the Padres are the only one without a no-hitter. They came into the league in 1969. The Marlins were last victims of a no-hitter on September 28, 2014 when Jordan Zimmermann — then with the Nationals — accomplished the feat.