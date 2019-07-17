Kenley Jansen on getting hit by comebacker: ‘I should have come out of the game’

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen blew the save Tuesday night, allowing three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Phillies walked off 9-8 winners. The struggles continued for Jansen, who now has a 5.73 ERA across his last 11 appearances.

The inning started when Adam Haseley hit a sharp grounder back up the middle that struck Jansen in the foot. The ball caromed over to David Freese at first base for the first out of the inning.

Jansen stayed in the game, and the rest is history. After the game, Jansen said he should have been pulled. Per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, he said, “I’m not an excuses guy. But I should have come out of the game.”

Asked about Jansen’s comment, manager Dave Roberts said it was “a little bit tough to swallow,” Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports. Jansen and Roberts had a conversation. The closer is not available for Wednesday night’s game, but Roberts hopes to have him back for Thursday afternoon’s series finale in Philadelphia.

