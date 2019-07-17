Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Kenley Jansen on getting hit by comebacker: ‘I should have come out of the game’

By Bill BaerJul 17, 2019, 7:13 PM EDT
Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen blew the save Tuesday night, allowing three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Phillies walked off 9-8 winners. The struggles continued for Jansen, who now has a 5.73 ERA across his last 11 appearances.

The inning started when Adam Haseley hit a sharp grounder back up the middle that struck Jansen in the foot. The ball caromed over to David Freese at first base for the first out of the inning.

Jansen stayed in the game, and the rest is history. After the game, Jansen said he should have been pulled. Per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, he said, “I’m not an excuses guy. But I should have come out of the game.”

Asked about Jansen’s comment, manager Dave Roberts said it was “a little bit tough to swallow,” Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports. Jansen and Roberts had a conversation. The closer is not available for Wednesday night’s game, but Roberts hopes to have him back for Thursday afternoon’s series finale in Philadelphia.

Chris Paddack loses no-hit bid in eighth inning vs. Marlins

By Bill BaerJul 17, 2019, 9:13 PM EDT
Update (9:16 PM ET): Aaaaaand it’s over. Just like that. Starlin Castro led off the eighth inning with a solo home run to left field. That ends the shutout bid as well, obviously.

Padres starter Chris Paddack has kept the Marlins hitless through seven innings on Wednesday evening in Miami. The right-hander has allowed two base runners on a throwing error and a walk while striking out seven on 82 pitches.

The Padres’ offense provided Paddack with three runs of support, all coming in the fourth on Greg Garcia‘s RBI single and a two-run home run by Austin Hedges.

Paddack, 23, entered Wednesday’s start carrying a 2.84 ERA with an 87/18 K/BB ratio across 82 1/3 innings in his rookie campaign.

Among all 30 teams, the Padres are the only one without a no-hitter. They came into the league in 1969. The Marlins were last victims of a no-hitter on September 28, 2014 when Jordan Zimmermann — then with the Nationals — accomplished the feat.